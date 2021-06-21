Stain-Removing Carpet Cleaners From Hoover and Bissell Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon Right Now
Keeping carpets clean without professional help can be a challenge. Stains can seemingly appear out of nowhere thanks to pets, kids, and everyday spills. But with the right carpet cleaner at your disposal, you can relax knowing that there's practically no mess you can't erase. And if you're searching for a deal on a brand new appliance, you're in luck: Amazon Prime Day is underway, and it's a great time to score carpet cleaner machines for less.
From June 21 to June 22, Amazon is offering not thousands, but millions of deals for Prime Members. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now to take advantage of all the savings. Once you're in, you can shop highly rated carpet cleaners from trusted brands at low prices. The only catch is that the deals won't last long, and some popular items are sure to sell out fast.
Carpet cleaning machines from big brands, including Hoover and Bissell, are on sale now, and prices are discounted by as much as 55 percent. For instance, this Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner usually goes for $300, but it's $175 during Amazon Prime Day. And this pet-friendly carpet cleaner from Bissell is less than $100 right now. These appliances are typically quite expensive, so you'll want to take advantage of the steep price cuts while you can.
Keep scrolling to shop the five best carpet cleaner deals you'll find during Amazon Prime Day this year.