Stain-Removing Carpet Cleaners From Hoover and Bissell Are Up to 55% Off on Amazon Right Now

Keeping carpets clean without professional help can be a challenge. Stains can seemingly appear out of nowhere thanks to pets, kids, and everyday spills. But with the right carpet cleaner at your disposal, you can relax knowing that there's practically no mess you can't erase. And if you're searching for a deal on a brand new appliance, you're in luck: Amazon Prime Day is underway, and it's a great time to score carpet cleaner machines for less.