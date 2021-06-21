Roombas Are Up to $350 Off on Amazon Right Now-Plus More Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop
Robot vacuums only continue to grow in popularity for their ability to suck up large amounts of pet hair, dirt, and dust without requiring you to lift a finger. If you've been biding your time for the perfect opportunity to add one to your home, it's officially arrived. Amazon's Prime Day event has plenty of top-rated models at massively discounted prices, including the shopper-loved iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum for a whopping $350 off.
Not only do robot vacuum cleaners deep clean across carpets, hardwood floors, and tile floors, but many come equipped with high-tech features, such as mapping out cleaning routes through your space and connecting to WiFi-compatible apps for easy control from your smartphone. Plus, their compact, cordless design makes them simple to store away in smaller places when not in use.
Throughout Prime Day, you can peruse tons of robot vacuum deals across a range of popular brands, including Roomba, Moosoo, Roborock, and Eufy.
