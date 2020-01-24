Amazon Has a Service That Deep-Cleans Your House From Floor to Ceiling—Here’s How It Works

Getty Images

There’s no right time to do “spring cleaning”—even though the popular phrase suggests otherwise—which means we’re looking for the best cleaning products and the easiest ways to organize your home all year round. Besides, some form of cleaning and tidying up happens daily. And if you shop Amazon for your favorite cleaning products and gadgets, we just found something else you can add to your cart to help you check off that long cleaning to-do list.

Amazon’s deep-cleaning service sends cleaning professionals to your home to do all the hard work, whether it’s smaller tasks like vacuuming and dusting or bigger feats that you procrastinate—think cleaning shower tracks and dusting blinds. To see if your task is included, you can check out the full list of included services.

So how does booking this service work, exactly? Start by selecting the square footage of your home and answering two important questions: “Do you want the inside of your oven and fridge cleaned?” and “Do you want the inside of your kitchen and bathroom cabinets cleaned?” From there, click on “Book an appointment” to select three preferred dates and time slots. Before you book, be sure to get price estimates from multiple pros (estimates are free!) so that you can decide who is best for your home and budget.

You’ll then receive an email from the Amazon professional to confirm the appointment date and time, the size of your home, and all the tasks you expect to be completed. And if you have more to-dos that aren’t listed on Amazon’s scope of work included, you can negotiate with your pro—but know that it may result in a different price. Once the service is complete, your card on file will be charged.

Amazon’s cleaning professionals pass extensive business background checks, and each one is required to provide proof of a trade license and necessary insurance, which means you’re getting the best of the best. And thanks to Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee, if the service was not completed to your standards, Amazon will help correct the problem or issue you a refund.

With more than 29,000 combined reviews from customers, the service is worth trying at least once. Use the link below to book today and have your home sparkling clean before spring even starts.

To buy: Price will vary; amazon.com.