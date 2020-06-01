This $20 Carpet Sweeper Is the Next Best Thing to a Vacuum

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maintaining clean floors in a tiny space is a constant challenge. I would know—I’m always searching for easy ways to keep my city apartment as spick and span as possible. Recently, I discovered a very convenient solution to all the dirt, debris, and dust that’s been collecting in my space. The Alpine Industries multi-surface cleaning tool has quickly become my go-to for ridding my carpets and hardwood floors of unwanted filth, and it only cost me $20.

The multi-use floor cleaner can be used across a variety of surfaces, including tiles and vinyl floors. Since it is manually operated, the tool doesn’t need to be hooked up to an outlet and makes little to no noise when in use, which is great for apartment living. And because the sweeper is compact and has a sleek design, it’s easy to store upright just about anywhere. If you don’t have room for a large vacuum (like me), it’s the perfect substitute.

Simply glide the sweeper across the floor to pick up pet hair, glass, crumbs, dust, and much more. It can easily fit underneath or around furniture, and its built-in bumper won’t leave any scratches or marks behind. To empty out the collected dirt, all you need to do is press on the bottom to open the chamber. It also comes with a comb to brush through the bristles and catch any lingering debris.

Image zoom

With tons of five-star ratings, I’m not the only one who has come to view the sweeper as a staple in their home. The reviews section is full of shoppers who swear by it for picking up dust bunnies, cat litter, scraps of paper, and more.