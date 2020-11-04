7 Gadgets on Amazon That Make Cleaning Way Easier—All Under $15

Keeping your home clean is a whole lot easier with the right tools, and we aren’t talking about steam mops and robot vacuums. These little gadgets from Amazon are great for cleaning small nooks and crannies that often get overlooked during routine cleanings. The best part? They each cost $15 or less.
You probably never thought you needed a desktop vacuum or a microwave cleaner, but thousands of five-star reviewers are glad they took the plunge. These unconventional yet effective items are ideal for sanitizing small messes and can help you get a more thorough clean. This list also includes more well-known items like Mr. Clean Magic Erasers and a rubber doormat, because let’s be honest, your home shouldn’t be without any of these either.
If you’re looking to revamp the way you tidy up, then you’re in luck; you can add all eight of these gadgets to your cleaning arsenal for a grand total of $74. Some items are eligible for next-day shipping with a Prime membership, and if you aren’t already signed up, you can opt for a free 30-day trial. Check out the full list of cleaning supplies below.
Not only has this $13 mini vacuum cleaner earned a five-star rating from more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers, but it’s also gone viral on the TikTok app. Users claim that it’s the “perfect crumb catcher and sweeper for your table,” and another five-star reviewer says it’s great for giving their office desk and keyboard a thorough clean. Thanks to its cordless, 360-degree rotatable design, it’s easy to use and can be taken practically anywhere. You can even use it to clean your car!
It’s time to ditch dirty kitchen sponges and switch to reusable silicone cleaning gloves. They can be used for a variety of things including washing dishes, cleaning countertops, wiping down appliances, and much more, without trapping bacteria like ordinary sponges. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe or can be rinsed clean with hot soapy water.
It’s no secret that cleaning the microwave might not be at the top of your to-do list, but luckily this handy device makes the task so much easier. The Angry Mom cleaner has a humorous design that’s easy to use and only takes seven minutes to lift dirt and stains from your microwave’s surface. It even comes with a cleaning cloth to wipe away debris once the Angry Mom has done her job. Add it to your virtual cart while it’s on sale for nearly 40 percent off!
For most of us, we don’t realize how much hair has accumulated at the bottom of the shower drain until it’s too late. Thankfully, Amazon has a $13 hair catcher that prevents your drain from being clogged every few weeks, and more than 18,000 five-star reviewers swear by it. One satisfied shopper says, “It’s the best hair trap I’ve ever used, and I’ve used virtually every style,” and others call it “the best invention ever.”
You’ve probably already heard of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and the name is no joke. If there’s a stubborn stain on your countertop, floor, or cookware that you’ve considered a lost cause, think again. Once you scrub with a Magic Eraser, the stain is likely to come right off and put other sponges and cleaners to shame. They are made with ultra-tough Durafoam that’s infused with all-purpose bleach spray to easily remove dirt on almost any hard surface—all you need to do is add water!
It might be obvious to have durable brushes in your cleaning arsenal, but if you’re looking for an affordable yet effective option, this is it. The Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set includes one large and one small brush with a wiper blade that’s ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like shower door tracks, stovetops, tile grooves, and more. The pair only costs $7 and features comfortable non-slip handles.
As the seasons change, you’ll want a rubber doormat like to catch all the mud and slush before it makes its way into your home. This one has a textured surface and high edges to trap dirt and prevent water from running onto your floor. The best part is the rubber mat can be cleaned with just a rinse of soapy water. Five-star reviewers love that it’s more durable than plastic doormats and that it can hold a “significant amount of snow and water.”