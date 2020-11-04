7 Gadgets on Amazon That Make Cleaning Way Easier—All Under $15

It’s no secret that cleaning the microwave might not be at the top of your to-do list, but luckily this handy device makes the task so much easier. The Angry Mom cleaner has a humorous design that’s easy to use and only takes seven minutes to lift dirt and stains from your microwave’s surface. It even comes with a cleaning cloth to wipe away debris once the Angry Mom has done her job. Add it to your virtual cart while it’s on sale for nearly 40 percent off!