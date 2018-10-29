7 Totally Genius Cleaning Tools With a Cult Following on Amazon—and They’re All Under $10

When it comes to finding the best gadgets you never knew you needed in your life, Amazon wins hands-down. The online retailer is full of quirky products that you probably wouldn't think to add to your virtual shopping cart, but after reading hundreds of rave reviews about how these products are truly life-changing, well, it's hard not to press "Add to Order." In search of game-changing cleaning products Amazon shoppers swear by, we rounded up 7 tools you probably haven't heard of, but that have gained a cult following. Plus, each one costs less than $10 so you can afford to test out a few.

RELATED: 12 Things Only Professional Cleaners Know