Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Use This Light Therapy Lamp to Beat the Winter Blues

With clocks falling back an hour this weekend, the loss of extra sunlight may make it difficult for some people to keep an uplifted state of mind. Seasonal affective disorder causes a range of symptoms, such as depression, low energy, and an upset sleep schedule—but simple changes, like using a light therapy lamp, can help alleviate them.
There are plenty of light therapy lamp options available, but this top-rated one from Circadian Optics has made a big difference for hundreds of Amazon shoppers. The Lumos Lamp has a 10,000 lux LED light that replicates the noonday sun without any harsh UV rays. You can adjust the screen to your preferred angle with the rotating light panel, and the one touch button allows you to toggle between three different light settings.
The brand recommends placing the lamp on your desk during work hours to boost productivity, or simply sitting in front of it for 15 to 60 minutes each morning. Thanks to its slim, narrow design, it can easily fit in small spaces or be thrown into a travel bag to take with you on the go. With daily use, users should notice an overall improvement in mood, concentration, and energy.
With nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, the Lumos Lamp comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for everything from fixing circadian rhythm disorder to improving symptoms of depression.
“This has actually changed my life,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve struggled with SEVERE insomnia for over a year, and then I finally met the right doctor who suspected I was just struggling with a very delayed circadian rhythm and told me to get a light like this one. I use it for about 30 minutes right when I wake up. Within two weeks I was actually getting some of the best sleep of my life. Hands down, it's the most impactful money I've spent.”
“I have struggled with seasonal affective disorder ever since I moved to Seattle, and I was worried that this small light wouldn’t work for me,” shared another. “Boy was I wrong! The first day I used it I felt like I’d drank a whole pot of coffee. I have loads of energy and sleep well every night. When I put it away I love that it folds down compactly with the light protected. I would feel comfortable traveling with it if need be. It’s well made, it works well as a therapy light, and it was worth every penny.”
