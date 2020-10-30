Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Use This Light Therapy Lamp to Beat the Winter Blues

“This has actually changed my life,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve struggled with SEVERE insomnia for over a year, and then I finally met the right doctor who suspected I was just struggling with a very delayed circadian rhythm and told me to get a light like this one. I use it for about 30 minutes right when I wake up. Within two weeks I was actually getting some of the best sleep of my life. Hands down, it's the most impactful money I've spent.”