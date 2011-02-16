8 Charming Egg Cups

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
surlatable.com
One-of-a-kind containers created for savoring your breakfast.
White Porcelain Egg Cup From Sur La Table

surlatable.com

Crisp and classic, it’s exactly what an egg cup should be.

To buy: $5, surlatable.com.

See our most recent egg holder round-up.

Clear Glass Egg Cup

fishseddy.com

A simple and modern design made of clear glass allows the real star to shine.

To buy: $4, fishseddy.com.

Tsar Egg Cups

imm-living.com

Pastel colors and pretty detailing give these Fabergé-inspired ceramic versions a vintage vibe.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Alessi Mangiauovo Egg Cup

velocityartanddesign.com

With eye-catching color and a lighthearted design, you can’t help but smile when you crack into the egg held in its grip.

To buy: $25, allmodern.com.

Birdsnest Egg Cup

shapeways.com

This cup doubles as a decorative object with its sweet design of flexible branches adorned with a miniature bird. Available in three colors.

To buy: from $7.25, shapeways.com.

Porcelain Egg Cups and Spoons NEST

kitchenkapers.com

These hen-motif cuties give a nod to the egg’s origin. The set of four includes perfectly sized spoons.

To buy: $20 for four, chefscatalog.com.

Alessi 90045 Egg Cup

alessi-shop.com

Though you could buy a multitude of eggs for its hefty price, this gorgeous minimalist cup is like a piece of art. Stainless steel.

To buy: $117, alessi-shop.com.

Iittala Origo Egg Cup

finnishgifts.com

Choose from three patterns: a pastel stripe, a bright stripe, and a vibrant geometric print. Buy multiples of the same pattern or mix and match for an eclectic grouping.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

By Stephanie Sisco