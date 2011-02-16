8 Charming Egg Cups
White Porcelain Egg Cup From Sur La Table
Crisp and classic, it’s exactly what an egg cup should be.
To buy: $5, surlatable.com.
See our most recent egg holder round-up.
Clear Glass Egg Cup
A simple and modern design made of clear glass allows the real star to shine.
To buy: $4, fishseddy.com.
Tsar Egg Cups
Pastel colors and pretty detailing give these Fabergé-inspired ceramic versions a vintage vibe.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Alessi Mangiauovo Egg Cup
With eye-catching color and a lighthearted design, you can’t help but smile when you crack into the egg held in its grip.
To buy: $25, allmodern.com.
Birdsnest Egg Cup
This cup doubles as a decorative object with its sweet design of flexible branches adorned with a miniature bird. Available in three colors.
To buy: from $7.25, shapeways.com.
Porcelain Egg Cups and Spoons NEST
These hen-motif cuties give a nod to the egg’s origin. The set of four includes perfectly sized spoons.
To buy: $20 for four, chefscatalog.com.
Alessi 90045 Egg Cup
Though you could buy a multitude of eggs for its hefty price, this gorgeous minimalist cup is like a piece of art. Stainless steel.
To buy: $117, alessi-shop.com.
Iittala Origo Egg Cup
Choose from three patterns: a pastel stripe, a bright stripe, and a vibrant geometric print. Buy multiples of the same pattern or mix and match for an eclectic grouping.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
See all Daily Finds from this month