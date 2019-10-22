Casper Just Launched a Super Plush Mattress Topper That’s Way Cheaper Than Buying a New Mattress

Image zoom amazon.com

From smart sleep lamps to duvets for sweaty sleepers, Casper has been changing the way we sleep ever since it helped kick off the mattress-in-a-box trend a few years ago. And if that wasn’t enough, the beloved brand is now offering customers a much more affordable way to upgrade their beds.

Casper just dropped a new mattress topper on Amazon that starts at $195. The premium foam topper will make your current mattress (Casper or not!) even more comfy, and it’s the perfect way to upgrade your bed without dropping thousands on a new mattress.

To buy: From $195; amazon.com.

Just like the brand’s top-rated mattresses, the Prime-eligible topper comes with a 100-night trial, ensuring you can test it at home and get your money back if you don’t love it. With three inches of breathable foam that’s designed to support your body, circulate air, and distribute weight evenly, this mattress accessory will help keep you cool and comfy while you sleep.

Some early reviews of the new product are already in and so far, Amazon shoppers love it. Reviewers call it “super cozy” and a “game changer,” claiming they used it to upgrade their dorm room beds and old mattresses. “I have now tried three different mattress toppers in this price range and Casper was by far the most comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.

Those sleeping with a partner will also appreciate its ability to minimize movement and disturbances, helping you sleep through the night. “My partner moves around quite a bit in her sleep, but I’ve hardly noticed it since putting the topper on our bed,” another reviewer chimed in. “This topper won’t entirely eliminate the bounce, but it is pretty minimal.”

If you want to be one of the first to test the topper, go ahead and add one—offered in sizes twin through California king—to your cart. While you could splurge and get one of Casper’s top-rated mattresses (FYI, its Essential mattress and popular foam mattress are both currently on sale), this affordable add-on will give you that same plush Casper feel for a fraction of the cost.