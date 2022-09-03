Home This Shopper-Loved Eco-Friendly Cookware Brand is Having a Rare Sale on Bakeware Snag Caraway’s best-selling bakeware set while it’s $150 off. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: carawayhome.com If your baking sheets and pans are starting to look worn, now is the time to upgrade. Labor Day weekend is here, and there are some great deals on cookware that you won't want to miss. Instagram-famous cookware brand Caraway is kicking off the holiday weekend with an exclusive discount on its best-selling bakeware set starting today. When it comes to non-toxic modern yet functional sustainable cookware, Caraway takes the cake. And right now, you can save $150 on Caraway's Bakeware Set, scoring it for $395. If you're considering adding the set to your cart, don't hesitate; you'll only be able to get this deal if you shop it before September 6. carawayhome.com To buy: $395 (was $545); carawayhome.com. The 11-piece bakeware set includes a two 9-inch circle pans, a 9-inch square pan, a 9-by-13-inch rectangle pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, an 18-by-13-inch baking sheet, a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, a 1-pound loaf pan, an 18-by-13-inch cooling rack, and two organizers to store it all. And shoppers agree that the set gives bakers everything they need to elevate their kitchenware in regards to both style and utility. One customer was so impressed with the bakeware set, they even vowed that they "will never buy anything else again." I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale Caraway's cookware set is available in six trendy colors: cream, navy, slate blue, perracotta, sage, and marigold. All of the brand's bakeware is also free of PTFE, PFOA, PFAs, and heavy metals. The mineral-based ceramic coating makes these pieces easy to clean and is inert, so you don't have to worry about harmful toxins ever leaking through. Plus, the included storage organizers make it so simple to store your new set, whether you plan to display it on the counter or have everything neatly tucked away in your cabinet. It's no wonder that over 2,000 shoppers have given it a nearly perfect overall rating of 4.9 stars. If you're considering replenishing your bakeware, check out the beloved Caraway Bakeware set while it's $150 off for a limited time. And if you'd prefer a smaller set, you can score the five-piece Half Bakeware Set at a $50 discount, too. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit