This Shopper-Loved Eco-Friendly Cookware Brand is Having a Rare Sale on Bakeware

Snag Caraway’s best-selling bakeware set while it’s $150 off.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Caraway Bakeware Sale Tout
Photo: carawayhome.com

If your baking sheets and pans are starting to look worn, now is the time to upgrade. Labor Day weekend is here, and there are some great deals on cookware that you won't want to miss. Instagram-famous cookware brand Caraway is kicking off the holiday weekend with an exclusive discount on its best-selling bakeware set starting today.

When it comes to non-toxic modern yet functional sustainable cookware, Caraway takes the cake. And right now, you can save $150 on Caraway's Bakeware Set, scoring it for $395. If you're considering adding the set to your cart, don't hesitate; you'll only be able to get this deal if you shop it before September 6.

Caraway Bakeware Sale
carawayhome.com

To buy: $395 (was $545); carawayhome.com.

The 11-piece bakeware set includes a two 9-inch circle pans, a 9-inch square pan, a 9-by-13-inch rectangle pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, an 18-by-13-inch baking sheet, a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, a 1-pound loaf pan, an 18-by-13-inch cooling rack, and two organizers to store it all. And shoppers agree that the set gives bakers everything they need to elevate their kitchenware in regards to both style and utility. One customer was so impressed with the bakeware set, they even vowed that they "will never buy anything else again."

Caraway's cookware set is available in six trendy colors: cream, navy, slate blue, perracotta, sage, and marigold. All of the brand's bakeware is also free of PTFE, PFOA, PFAs, and heavy metals. The mineral-based ceramic coating makes these pieces easy to clean and is inert, so you don't have to worry about harmful toxins ever leaking through. Plus, the included storage organizers make it so simple to store your new set, whether you plan to display it on the counter or have everything neatly tucked away in your cabinet. It's no wonder that over 2,000 shoppers have given it a nearly perfect overall rating of 4.9 stars.

If you're considering replenishing your bakeware, check out the beloved Caraway Bakeware set while it's $150 off for a limited time. And if you'd prefer a smaller set, you can score the five-piece Half Bakeware Set at a $50 discount, too.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bakeware Set Cara
This Beloved Non-Toxic Cookware Company Launched Bakeware Just in Time for the Holidays
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
McGee & Co. Labor Day Weekend Sale
Now's Your Chance to Save Hundreds of Dollars at This Luxe Home Brand That Rarely Has Sales
Labor Day editor's picks
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale
Aplat x Material picnic set
This Limited-Edition Picnic Set Merges Elegance and Functionality—and It's Sustainable
Amazon Open Shelving Organization Kitchenware
Here's How to Decorate Your Kitchen's Open Shelving, According to an Interior Designer
Early Prime Day Deals
The 35 Best Deals Hiding Among Amazon's Early Access Prime Day Sale
amazon prime day deals
The Best (and Only) 75 Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Nordstrom Rack Home Sale Tout
You Can Save Big on Home and Kitchen Must-Haves at Nordstrom Rack, but Only Until Tomorrow
Modern Home Decor Essentials
15 Lived-In Modern Home Decor Essentials We Found Hiding on Amazon
Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Getting From Its Early Prime Day Sale
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for Adults
These Amazon Prime Day Deals Have a Combined 281,000 Perfect Ratings From Shoppers, and They're All Under $15
Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals
These Are the 45 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Roundup of Post-Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day May be Over, but You Can Still Score Huge Deals on AirPods, Keurigs, Shark Vacuums, and More
Corner Shelf with 2 Tiers - Storage Organizer for Pantry or Kitchen Cabinets (White)
The 19 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers for Every Storage Need
Brooklinen
This Editor-Loved Lifestyle Brand Surprised Shoppers With a Two-Day Sale on Its Entire Site