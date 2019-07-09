This Cozy, Cooling Eucalyptus Comforter Is $84 Today Only

Image zoom amazon.com

Just the thought of eucalyptus bedding sounds incredibly relaxing. Since the plant is popular in aromatherapy, known to ease respiratory conditions and relieve muscle pain, climbing under a cool and crisp comforter or sheets could be exactly the thing you need after a long day. Fortunately, one of the most popular eucalyptus comforters out there is on sale on Amazon right now—and it can be delivered to your door and on your bed in just two days.

The Cloud Comforter from cult-favorite home goods brand Buffy has over 15,000 reviews on the company’s site, from shoppers who rave that it’s one of the best investments they’ve ever made. Since the comforter quietly launched on Amazon (the only other retailer you can purchase it from), it’s racked up an additional 400 reviews and has an overall 4.4-star rating. The raved-about comforter usually retails between $120 to $200, but as part of an Amazon Prime Day lead up deal happening now, you can purchase one for over 30 percent off in all sizes from twin to California king—that means prices start as low as $84. Here’s the catch: The sale is happening today only (there’s a timer that will show you how many hours are left), and you can only see the discounted prices if you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here—and with Prime Day just a few days away on July 15, you’ll definitely want to make sure you’re a Prime Member so you can access all the great deals the retail giant has in store.

To buy: $84–$133 (was $120–$200); amazon.com.

The Buffy comforter is 100 percent eucalyptus shell is moisture-wicking and free of harmful chemicals, meaning it’ll keep you cool and won’t ever irritate your skin. Its down alternative filling is made from recycled polyester, spun out of BPA-free water bottles. (Buffy says that “each comforter keeps 50 bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese.”)

“My favorite feeling is gliding my legs across a nice, cool comforter, and it doesn't get any better than this. I ordered a king even though I have a queen and there's just so much comforter. It's like I'm drowning in clouds and I don't even mind. Do not resuscitate, my time has come, I'm right where I belong,” one enthusiastic shopper wrote. “I've never used an eye mask before but the one it comes with was the real cherry on top—you know I slept through my three alarms the next morning.”

The comforter comes in several sizes including twin, queen, and king. Customers particularly love that it’s antimicrobial (“I have peace of mind that I'm not sleeping with a bunch of germs!”) and incredibly lightweight.

“My girlfriend and I sleep at very different temperatures [and the comforter] kept us both happy through the night,” one shopper wrote. “The fabric is much lighter than a down comforter and is almost silky. It was the perfect temp through the night—kept me cool enough while also keeping my girlfriend comfortable.”

The Cloud Comforter could be the perfect addition to your bed this summer—whether you want something to cool you down, or just keep you extra comfy while the AC is blasting.