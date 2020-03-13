Brooklinen Just Launched the Weighted Comforter of Your Dreams

Image zoom brooklinen.com

The day has finally arrived. Cult-favorite bedding brand Brooklinen just launched its first-ever weighted comforter.

If you’re already a fan of weighted blankets, you know that they’re thought to ease anxiety, relax the body, and promote better sleep. There’s something about the way the gentle pressure feels that increases serotonin and melatonin levels, which creates an overall feeling of calm. It’s basically like getting a full body hug from an inanimate object.

Now, Brooklinen is taking this same idea and applying it to its already dreamy comforters. The weighted comforter includes a quilted cotton sateen shell over a weighted interior layer filled with glass microbeads and plush filling. The microbeads are evenly distributed for ultimate comfort, which leads to a restful night’s sleep.

According to the brand’s website, it’s important to ease your way into sleeping with the weighted comforter since it can be a bit of an adjustment from a typical duvet. Brooklinen recommends users start by sleeping with the weighted blanket across just their legs for the first five nights. Then, for the next two nights, it suggests users cover half their body with the comforter, before committing to sleeping entirely underneath it.

The comforter is available in five different weights and sizes fit for twin- to king-sized beds. In order to pick the weight that’s right for you, select one that weighs about 10 percent of your body weight. And if you’re between sizes, Brooklinen recommends sizing up.

Despite its weight, the comforter is designed to be just as soft and breathable as the brand’s other best-selling bedding essentials. Head to Brooklinen to give the weighted comforter a try—it could give you the best sleep you’ve ever had.

To buy: from $249; brooklinen.com.