6 Pink Products Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
shophorne.com
During this month of awareness, make a small contribution to the fight against breast cancer with one of these rosy-hued finds.
Alarm Dock

shophorne.com

Wake up to a pop of energizing pink with this retro dock that charges your iPhone. Thirty percent of all proceeds go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

To buy: $38, shophorne.com.

SKIL iXO Pink

amazon.com

Add some strength your toolbox with a drill that packs serious power (it stays charged for over a year!). The accompanying work light makes working in small, dark corners a cinch. SKIL will make a $100,000 donation to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

To buy: $37, skilixo.com.

Emile Henry Pink 9-Inch Pie Dish

bedbathandbeyond.com

Bake your next dessert in a pie dish that's not only pretty in pink, but durable enough to withstand high oven temperatures and freezing fridge conditions. Ten percent of all purchases will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To buy: $40, bedbathandbeyond.com.

May Designs Notebook – BCA Ikat Leaf

maydesigns.com

Jot down daily thoughts and inspiration in this customizable notebook. 12 pink patterns donate 20% to The Rose.

To buy: $19, maydesigns.com.

Yogitoes Skidless Mat

zappos.com

Worrying about breaking a sweat atop this mat? Don’t be. The super absorbent material and silicone grippers ensure that there’s no slipping and sliding during the downward dog. Yogitoes donates one percent of all sales to Breastcancer.org.

To buy: $64, zappos.com.

Jiffy Steam Travel Steamer

casa.com

For the traveler who prefers to be prepared for any wrinkle thrown her way, this compact steamer delivers over 15 minutes of steam and has an automatic shut-off. Jiffy Steam will donate 10 percent of all sales to breast cancer research.

To buy: $71, casa.com.

