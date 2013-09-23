6 Pink Products Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Alarm Dock
Wake up to a pop of energizing pink with this retro dock that charges your iPhone. Thirty percent of all proceeds go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
To buy: $38, shophorne.com.
Featured October 2013
SKIL iXO Pink
Add some strength your toolbox with a drill that packs serious power (it stays charged for over a year!). The accompanying work light makes working in small, dark corners a cinch. SKIL will make a $100,000 donation to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
To buy: $37, skilixo.com.
Emile Henry Pink 9-Inch Pie Dish
Bake your next dessert in a pie dish that's not only pretty in pink, but durable enough to withstand high oven temperatures and freezing fridge conditions. Ten percent of all purchases will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
To buy: $40, bedbathandbeyond.com.
May Designs Notebook – BCA Ikat Leaf
Jot down daily thoughts and inspiration in this customizable notebook. 12 pink patterns donate 20% to The Rose.
To buy: $19, maydesigns.com.
Yogitoes Skidless Mat
Worrying about breaking a sweat atop this mat? Don’t be. The super absorbent material and silicone grippers ensure that there’s no slipping and sliding during the downward dog. Yogitoes donates one percent of all sales to Breastcancer.org.
To buy: $64, zappos.com.
Jiffy Steam Travel Steamer
For the traveler who prefers to be prepared for any wrinkle thrown her way, this compact steamer delivers over 15 minutes of steam and has an automatic shut-off. Jiffy Steam will donate 10 percent of all sales to breast cancer research.
To buy: $71, casa.com.
