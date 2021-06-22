I've Had These Virtually Unbreakable Drinking Glasses for 5 Years, and You Can Get 12 for $20 Now

Despite my affinity for collecting glassware, these universal sets get by far the most use. They are in constant rotation around the house, where they've brushed off countless fumbles onto the hardwood and slippery handwashes in the porcelain sink. In the five years that I've had them, only one or two didn't make it, which must be some kind of a record. You would think glasses this resilient would be heavy and bulky, but the Bormiolis are actually quite light and elegant. Their slightly angled mouth and smooth exterior make them easy to handle and clean, plus, to the delight of my limited cupboard space, they are stackable, too.