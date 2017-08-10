Why So Many Southern Porches Have Blue Ceilings

If you’ve ever taken a stroll through Savannah or Charleston, you’ve no doubt admired the beautiful homes and their welcoming porches. And if you looked really closely, you may have noticed that many of these stunning porches are topped with pretty light blue ceilings. At first glance, the color may feel like an unexpected (albeit attractive) choice, but there are several explanations for this long-standing Southern tradition.

For many Southerners, this color is referred to as "haint blue," because many believe that the color repels haints, or ghosts. The Gullah people, the descendants of enslaved Africans in parts of Georgia and South Carolina, were the first to bring the color to Charleston. The Gullah believed that the color deters ghosts by tricking them into thinking the ceiling is either water or the sky. The color was first used in Charleston around the early 1800s, and it continues to be popular today.

Another reason for the continued prevalence of the pale blue porch ceiling is that it serves as an extension of nature. “People paint the porch ceiling blue because the color seems to emulate the natural sky and makes the daylight hours feel as though they last just a little longer,” says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. Summer days seem to last longer when afternoons are spent on the porch, and a pale blue ceiling overhead helps extend the daylight into dusk.

Blue ceilings are also said to deter birds from nesting there and insects from buzzing around. But don’t toss your bug spray just yet. The paint experts at Sherwin-Williams theorize that because porch ceilings used to be painted with milk paint containing lye, a substance known for deterring bugs, the hue gained its reputation as a pest-repeller.

While there’s no guarantee that a blue porch will keep bugs and ghosts at bay, you can be sure it will attract attention. “Simply put, many people choose to paint the porch ceiling blue because of the way it makes that space look and feel,” Wadden says. “Blue is a calming color, so using it in an area of the house that's intended for relaxation makes sense,” she explains. On the porch above, designed by Tim Barber Ltd. and photographed by Laura Hull, the softest shade of blue on the ceiling sets the whole space up for relaxation. If you’re looking to channel the same sense of calm on your porch, deck, or front stoop, consider brushing on one of Sue Wadden’s paint picks, below.

This paler blue resembles the sky at dawn, reminding us of morning rays long into the afternoon.

The name says it all: This color was made for porches. This rich, clear blue will brighten up your home’s entrance all day long.