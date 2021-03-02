Birch Lane’s Secret Outlet Section Has Everything You Need to Revitalize Your Home—Including Area Rugs for $30

We've all been spending a lot of time at home recently, and seeing the same old space day in and day out can grow underwhelming—perhaps even annoying—after a while. Starting a complete overhaul on your home can be expensive, but you can still add a welcome refresh to your space by replacing older, outdated decor with fresh new pieces.
If you're wondering where to start and you're looking for a deal, check out Birch Lane's secret outlet section. The high-end retailer is known for its durable, chic furniture and storage pieces, but like most brands, sometimes it ends up with an overstock of certain items. Enter the outlet deals: They're the sales on everything from area rugs to console tables that are so good, they never last long.
Right now, you can shop a queen-sized quilt set with shams for under $100, a lift-top coffee table for more than $500 off, and an entryway shelf that also functions as a coat rack for under $170.
There are many more options in the outlet to choose from, so we looked through every page to find the eight absolute best bargains. Shop the discounted organizational, storage, and decor pieces below.
You’ll surely find a way to use the five hooks and two large shelf spaces that this hanging unit offers. The 22-inch shelf is made from real solid wood, plus it comes pre-assembled so installation is as simple as can be.
A slim console can be the focal point or supporting piece of living rooms, entryways, home offices, and bedrooms. This adaptable furniture item comes with a steel wire bottom for a more dignified appearance. The two shelves can be home to memorable photos, favorite books, or baskets of belongings.
Snagging a queen quilt with two shams for under $100 is usually more of a dream than reality, but this outlet deal is that of wonders. The classic white set is selling for just $95, and can upgrade the comfort and presentation of the bedroom.
This is not your mother’s coffee table. The raised-top gives it four added inches that make it more comfortable for doing everything from resting your feet to using your laptop. A lift top also allows for even more storage space to be utilized. For those who enjoy clean living rooms, this is a piece for you.
Storage hasn’t been the same since ladder units were introduced. The enhanced shelving units have such a wide range of aesthetics and uses, you can place them into any space. This model comes in finishes like rustic wood and modern white, so whether your home is more farmhouse or penthouse, it’ll fit in seamlessly.
There’s no room in your house where a classic white bookcase wouldn’t come in handy (maybe the kitchen and bathrooms, but still). Keep your novels in one spot, or use the versatile storage essential for other decor items, like vases, flowers, or photos.
Organize your entryway and your life all at once with this mounted chalkboard that comes with functional features like clips that are durable enough to hold calendars, to-do lists, and photos. The multi-textured organizer is rustic, sophisticated, and chic.
The days of spending thousands on quality rugs are over. This striped rug starts at just $22 for a slim 3-by-2-foot style, and falls under $330 for a large 8-by-11-foot rug. The handmade design can bring the beach into your home thanks to its relaxed look and soft texture, and is sure to brighten up the look and feel of any room.