These Amazon Sheets Sell 100,000 Times Per Month—And They're on Super Sale Today Only

The debate over bedding, particularly what qualities make for the best bed sheets, is never-ending. For those who love a thick, cool-to-the-touch set, these eucalyptus sheets are bound to become favorites. For those who love thin and breathable covers, opt for this light-as-air option. But for those who want a silky, smooth, and flowy set, we’ve found the Amazon bed sheets of your dreams: the Mellanni bed sheet set.

As the reigning best-selling Amazon bed sheets, this set has been bought and reviewed by tens of thousands of shoppers. In fact, they’re so popular that the set is sold about 100,000 times each month, and it has garnered more than 41,000 five-star reviews.

And luckily, in honor of Amazon Prime Day, you can score an amazing deal on them if you're a Prime member.

Mellanni Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bed Sheet Set

Mellanni Brushed Microfiber 1800 Bed Sheet Set

The top quality noted by countless satisfied shoppers is how soft these sheets are. “First off, they are so unbelievably soft it’s as if you’re sleeping on a giant puppy,” writes one reviewer. And while they had us at “giant puppy,” others also vouch for the durability of these sheets. One reviewer who has owned them for six months says, "They are staying together well, no seams have split, no hanging threads." There you have it—they’re soft as a puppy and won’t fall apart after a few washes.

And did we mention they come in an impressive 38 color options? While you can’t go wrong with classic white sheets, you could also create a zen vibe with baby blue or blue hydrangea, or introduce a burst of color in a surprising spot with coral, emerald green, or persimmon.

These sheets are so good, some reviewers report that they’ve turned them into “microfiber converts.” As one self-proclaimed microfiber convert writes, "Since they are a synthetic fiber, I feared microfiber sheets would be hot in the summer and cold in the winter. I was wrong; these sheets are what I’ve been looking for, for many years.” If you think you’ll only ever love 100-percent cotton sheets but are a fan of superbly silky, smooth sheets, give these a shot. You may be surprised.

And good news for hot sleepers: Mellanni also makes a 100-percent percale cotton set. With percale being inherently cool to the touch, this four-piece sheet set is an easy (and affordable!) way to keep cool during the summer, especially if you’re already someone who tends to overheat while you sleep.

Mellanni 100% Percale Cotton Bed Sheet Set

Mellanni 100% Percale Cotton Bed Sheet Set

While Mellanni’s percale sheets don’t have as much as a fan following as the brand’s original sheet set, there’s no doubt this hotel-quality set will soon become a bedding must-have. Available in only four simple colors, you won’t have as hard of a time picking out your favorite set. Customers love the percale Mellanni sheets for both their size—they’re deep enough to go over an entire king mattress—and for their cool and crisp touch that’s an effect of percale weave.

If you’re in major need of a bedding upgrade but don’t want to spend a fortune, Mellanni sheets are our favorite way to finally create the bedroom oasis of your dreams—on a budget.