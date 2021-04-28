The 7 Best Window Fans for Cooling Your Home, According to Thousands of Reviews

Amazon shoppers say this 20-inch window fan by Air King is big enough to cool down the entire house with just the push of a button. It features three different speeds and will fit windows that range in size between 27 and 38 inches wide and up to 26.25 inches high. What’s more, its power cord is 7 feet long, so it can easily reach outlets that aren’t next to a window. “This fan is everything you’d hope for,” said one customer. “Very powerful and has no feelings of ‘cheapness’ or corners cut in the design. The noise level is about the same as an older model air conditioner. However, if you’re smart and install it in a way to be an exhaust fan in a different room away from your bed, then you barely hear it, you enjoy quiet consistent breezes and you can drop the temperature on whole levels of your house with one piece of equipment.”