All the Best Deals You Can Expect During Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale 2019
The big box retailer is offering major discounts on thousands of items this year.
The epic shopping season continues with better Cyber Monday sales than ever. Walmart's major Cyber Monday sale is bringing deals straight to you (and your laptop, of course). While shoppers tend to splurge on big-ticket items like household appliances or TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's some amazing prices on everyday items, too.
While Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals officially start on Monday, December 2, you can still check off your wish list with those must-have household upgrades and holiday gifts you’ve had your eye on. Plus, this year Walmart is making Cyber Monday shopping even easier by offering free two-day shipping or the option for same-day pickup at your local store.
If you want to get holiday shopping finished early this year, we've rounded up the items with the best savings. With thousands of unbeatable deals across the site, including vacuums, toys, smart home devices, wearable tech, and more—you'll be thanking us later for all that money saved. Time to fill your cart!
Best Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 670 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $197 (was $330)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $179 (was $279)
- BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $249 (was $299)
- Shark Rotator Professional Upright Lift-Away Vacuum: $149 (was $238)
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
- KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer: $199 (was $259)
- Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $50 (was $99)
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39 (was $69)
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $68 (was $89)
- Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System: $99 (was $169)
Best TV Deals
- Sceptre 65" Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $359 (was $900)
- VIZIO 55" Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $398 (was $498)
- Sharp 58" Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Android Smart LED TV: $300 (was $448)
- JVC 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $229 (was $349)
Best Tech Deals
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch: $99 (was $159)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $179 (was $229)
- Apple Watch Series 3: $199 (was $379)
- 15.6" Acer Intel Core i3 Chromebook: $299 (was $399)
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Beats Pop Collection: $89 (was $119)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB: $149 (was $219)