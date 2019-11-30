All the Best Deals You Can Expect During Walmart’s Cyber Monday Sale 2019

Image zoom Walmart

The epic shopping season continues with better Cyber Monday sales than ever. Walmart's major Cyber Monday sale is bringing deals straight to you (and your laptop, of course). While shoppers tend to splurge on big-ticket items like household appliances or TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's some amazing prices on everyday items, too.

While Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals officially start on Monday, December 2, you can still check off your wish list with those must-have household upgrades and holiday gifts you’ve had your eye on. Plus, this year Walmart is making Cyber Monday shopping even easier by offering free two-day shipping or the option for same-day pickup at your local store.

If you want to get holiday shopping finished early this year, we've rounded up the items with the best savings. With thousands of unbeatable deals across the site, including vacuums, toys, smart home devices, wearable tech, and more—you'll be thanking us later for all that money saved. Time to fill your cart!

