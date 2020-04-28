The 9 Best Tower Fans for Cooling Every Room in Your Home, According to Reviewers

As soon as the weather gets warmer, we all start thinking about how to keep cool in our homes and apartments—and one of the simplest ways to stay cool and sweat-free while indoors is by using a tower fan. Unlike tabletop and box fans, a tower fan is typically taller and slimmer.

These types of fans are great because they help circulate the air so it feels less hot and stuffy in the room. They also work well when paired with an air conditioner. Since fans move around the cool air and help it circulate, you can use your air conditioner much less—and fans typically use less energy than an air conditioner, so with proper use, you’ll reduce your electricity bill, too.

RELATED: These Cooling Bed Sheets Are the Secret to a Sweat-Free Night—Here Are the 7 Best Sets

There are so many different tower fans on the market, it can be hard to tell which ones are truly the best. That’s why we dug through hundreds of customer reviews to find the most popular tower fans that are actually worth buying. These are the nine best tower fans of 2020, according to shoppers.

When shopping for tower fans, you’ll want to consider a few different features. If you’re looking for a bedroom fan, choose an option with a remote controller and a sleep timer. No one wants to physically get out of bed in the middle of the night to adjust the settings if they get too warm or chilly! Those are just two of the reasons why we recommend the Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Tower Fan for bedrooms. Another common spec you’ll see in tower fans is oscillation, which means the fan rotates back and forth to help cool more parts of the room instead of blowing air in one direction—that’s one reason why shoppers love this oscillating tower fan by Lasko.

From super quiet models to affordable tower fans under $50, the list below has you covered with a top-rated option to fit your specific needs. Keep reading to discover the best tower fans for cooling your home.