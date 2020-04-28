The 9 Best Tower Fans for Cooling Every Room in Your Home, According to Reviewers
These top-rated options will keep you sweat-free at home this summer.
As soon as the weather gets warmer, we all start thinking about how to keep cool in our homes and apartments—and one of the simplest ways to stay cool and sweat-free while indoors is by using a tower fan. Unlike tabletop and box fans, a tower fan is typically taller and slimmer.
These types of fans are great because they help circulate the air so it feels less hot and stuffy in the room. They also work well when paired with an air conditioner. Since fans move around the cool air and help it circulate, you can use your air conditioner much less—and fans typically use less energy than an air conditioner, so with proper use, you’ll reduce your electricity bill, too.
There are so many different tower fans on the market, it can be hard to tell which ones are truly the best. That’s why we dug through hundreds of customer reviews to find the most popular tower fans that are actually worth buying. These are the nine best tower fans of 2020, according to shoppers.
- Best Overall: Lasko 42-inch Wind Curve Tower Fan
- Best Value: Comfort Zone 32-inch High Velocity Oscillating Tower Fan
- Best for Air Circulation: Vornado 41-inch Tower Air Circulator Fan
- Best Oscillating Option: Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
- Best for Bedrooms: Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Tower Fan
- Best Bladeless: Lasko Bladeless 37-inch Tower Fan
- Best Air Purifying Option: Dyson Pure Cool Air Tower Purifier
- Best Heater and Fan Option: Comfort Zone Oscillating Tower Heater/Fan
- Best Portable: Blackstone International 13-inch Oscillating Tower Fan
When shopping for tower fans, you’ll want to consider a few different features. If you’re looking for a bedroom fan, choose an option with a remote controller and a sleep timer. No one wants to physically get out of bed in the middle of the night to adjust the settings if they get too warm or chilly! Those are just two of the reasons why we recommend the Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Tower Fan for bedrooms. Another common spec you’ll see in tower fans is oscillation, which means the fan rotates back and forth to help cool more parts of the room instead of blowing air in one direction—that’s one reason why shoppers love this oscillating tower fan by Lasko.
From super quiet models to affordable tower fans under $50, the list below has you covered with a top-rated option to fit your specific needs. Keep reading to discover the best tower fans for cooling your home.
Best Overall: Lasko 42-inch Wind Curve Tower Fan
With over 300 five-star reviews from shoppers, Lasko’s tower fan is one of the best-rated fans you can buy online. It has three different speed settings and an oscillating option (aka, moving the air back and forth) for even more cooling power. Customers love that it comes with a convenient remote control, which you can use to set a sleep timer anywhere between 30 minutes and seven hours. “It has all the bells as whistles at a great price,” wrote one shopper. Another customer said, “It doesn't take up a lot of space, looks sleek, gives off good air, and is super quiet.”
To buy: $86; wayfair.com.
Best Value: Comfort Zone 32-inch High Velocity Oscillating Tower Fan
At less than half the price of our top pick, Comfort Zone’s tower fan is an affordable option if you want something under $50 that still gets the job done. With this fan, you can select between three speeds and toggle the oscillation feature with the included remote control. “I love the fan's slim profile, so you can hide it behind a door or in a corner when not in use,” said one shopper. But just because it’s compact, doesn’t mean it lacks power. Another wrote: “We bought it because it gets hot in Phoenix summers and we wanted our room to have a bit more than the ceiling fan. It doesn’t take up a ton of room and produces a lot of air.”
To buy: $32 (was $41); wayfair.com.
Best for Air Circulation: Vornado 41-inch Tower Air Circulator Fan
Even though all fans technically circulate air, this one is specially designed to move the air around it up to 100 feet without using too much energy. One shopper said that “within minutes of turning it on” they could “feel the air circulating everywhere.” This tower fan has four different speed settings and comes with a remote control. Plenty of customers say it’s pretty quiet while running—another owner wrote, “I bought this fan to endure the NYC heatwave and it has exceeded my expectations! Very quiet even on the highest speed.”
To buy: $100; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Oscillating Option: Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
Even though many tower fans have an oscillation feature, Wayfair shoppers especially love how this one rotates. “[It has] everything you could want in an oscillating fan: timer with several settings; three fan level settings; remote control, which is great from bed on a hot night; and the minor noise is actually very smooth and nice to have in the background,” wrote one happy customer. The fan has a super sleek design, and people love that it fits into small spaces but is still powerful enough to cool down an entire room. One shopper said they loved the one in their living room so much that they bought another for their bedroom, too.
To buy: $94; wayfair.com.
Best for Bedrooms: Honeywell Quiet Set 8-Speed Tower Fan
With eight different speed settings, this Honeywell fan is extremely versatile without making a lot of noise. It’s the best option for bedrooms (especially if you’re a hot sleeper) for two reasons: It has a super quiet operation and dimmable lights on the panel, so neither will wake you up at night. What’s more, this fan uses Honeywell’s patented noise technology that allows you to choose the sound level. Shoppers described the lower settings as a “quiet breeze,” while the higher settings provide the perfect amount of white noise. “This fan is perfect for my bedroom,” wrote one customer. “I like that I can dim the light on the top to keep it dark in my room at night.”
To buy: $70; target.com.
Best Bladeless: Lasko Bladeless 37-inch Tower Fan
Bladeless models are great for those with small childrens or pets because you don’t have to worry about anyone getting hurt by sticking their fingers inside the fan. This bladeless tower fan from Lasko claims to increase air circulation 30 percent more than most other models, so you can rely on it as a strong method for keeping your space cool. It also has an optional oscillating feature and an automatic 8-hour shutoff function for added safety. “It puts out such cold air it almost feels like an AC unit,” raved one shopper, while another said they were even able to stop using their air conditioner since this tower fan is so powerful: “I bought this because my electric bill was so high from using the AC. This fan is so strong that we don't use the AC at all any more and my bill has gone way down!”
To buy: $128; wayfair.com.
Best Air Purifying Option: Dyson Pure Cool Air Tower Purifier
If you’re able to splurge on a tower fan, shoppers swear that this two-in-one cooling and air purifying option from Dyson is worth the price tag—especially if you suffer from allergies. When it comes to air purification, this fan can remove up to 99.97 percent of particles in the air (think: pollen, cooking fumes, and other allergens and pollutants) with its HEPA and carbon filters, according to the brand. It has a nighttime mode that runs super quietly without any bright lights, and you can also set it to purify the air without running the fan (meaning you can use it year-round). It gets better: If you use the Dyson app, you’ll be able to see real-time reports on the air quality in your home. One customer said: “I was shocked at how well it has helped my husband and I with our allergies.”
To buy: $550; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Heater and Fan Option: Comfort Zone Oscillating Tower Heater/Fan
This option from Comfort Zone doubles as a space heater, so you can stick to just one appliance for two uses (perfect if you live in a small apartment!). This super affordable model is designed to work effectively in any medium-sized room, but if you prefer silence while you sleep, some shoppers said it can get quite loud compared to other pricier fans and heaters. “We bought this to replace the separate fan and heater we have for our third floor. It's shorter than the heater and fan we have but heats up pretty well,” wrote one shopper. Another said it keeps her place at the perfect temperature: “This one heater has kept my apartment between 68 and 72 degrees all on its own,” they wrote. Plus, the heater and fan duo will automatically shut off if it accidentally falls over, which is an important (but often overlooked) safety feature for space heaters.
To buy: $50; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Best Portable: Blackstone International 13-inch Oscillating Tower Fan
If you’re looking for a fan to cover smaller areas that you can take with you on the go (whether that’s to the living room or the office), opt for this portable tower fan. At just 13 inches tall and five pounds, this one is compact enough to fit in your backpack if needed. It’s an oscillating fan and has three different speed settings to choose from. “It is small enough to position near my desk but powerful enough to keep me comfortable while working,” wrote one shopper. The best part? This mini model costs just $45.
To buy: $45; wayfair.com.