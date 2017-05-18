The Best Toilet Paper
Here’s how to get the best bang for your buck.
Toilet paper, bathroom tissue, or simply TP—whatever you dub it, the bathroom staple is today’s unavoidable expense for nature’s call. And in a sea of plys and claims of “super-absorbent” or “ultra-durable,” some stack above the rest to offer the most bang for your roll.
When shopping for value, Consumer Reports recommends comparing costs by the number of square feet per package, factoring in you’ll likely use less sheets with multi-ply rather than single ply. But don’t assume comfort increases with the count; most claims of “ultra-strong” or “extra-soft” are null, as are sizes like “jumbo” or “mega-sized.” Bulk packaging doesn’t always imply a better deal, so study the price-per-roll sticker at supermarkets or whip out your phone calculator to ensure there’s actually a bargain. Finally, aim for environment-friendly choices made from recycled papers and septic-safe options that dissolve easily to avoid a costly headache down the road.
1
White Cloud Ultra Soft & Thick Toilet Paper Rolls
The Walmart-exclusive brand boasts three-ply sheets priced at 52 cents per roll, coming out to only .021 cents per square foot. While not available in greater bulk packaging, the option is stocked both online and in Walmart locations, making it accessible for advance ordering or a grocery-run pickup.
To buy: $6 for 12 rolls; walmart.com.
2
Angel Soft Toilet Paper
For an option that cuts down trips to the store, Angel Soft’s bulk choice offers 48 double rolls at a cost of only 76 cents each. It’s a strong, economical brand for larger households and has direct shipping available online, bringing the bulk to your doorstep rather than forcing a parking lot trek.
To buy: $21 for 48 rolls (Four pack of 12); amazon.com.
3
Quilted Northern Ultra Plush
Quilted Northern positions itself as a luxurious, yet cost-conscious three-ply selection for less than 50 cents per roll. However, its magnified radius can be prohibitive for some dispenser sizes, and its 165-sheet count trails other brands by at least 50. But with comfort considered, it's a value option for quality-conscious buyers.
To buy: $24 for 48 rolls (Four pack of 12); amazon.com.
4
White Cloud GreenEarth
An environmentally friendly pick, White Cloud GreenEarth opts for 100 percent repurposed paper at a steeper 70 cents per roll, but each contains nearly 43 feet of double-ply tissue at a fifth of the cost-per-sheet of other leading recycled brands. While sewer-safe, the thinner paper could require more sheets per use, and some consumers say it isn't available in all Walmart locations (though it can be purchased online).
To buy: $4 for six rolls; walmart.com.