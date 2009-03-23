The Best Tape
Boyle & Gardner
Whether you’re sealing boxes or salvaging those specs, you want to use the best tape for the job. These six winners will tackle all your sticky situations.
Best Masking Tape
- Duck General Purpose
- The test: Create loops of tape to hang a poster for two weeks; take it down.
- What sealed the deal: The poster stayed up and never sagged. The tape peeled off easily without ripping the poster, and it was the only one that “didn’t leave a gummy residue behind,” said a staffer.
- To buy: $2.50, staples.com.
Best Double-Sided Tape
Scotch Removable
The test: Attach snapshots to paper pages in a scrapbook; remove.
What sealed the deal: Some were too sticky (and thus hard to un-roll); others weren’t sticky enough. But this one was just right: “It came off in a snap and was great for rearranging photos or removing them for framing.”
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Best Duct Tape
- Gorilla Tape
- The test: Affix a two-pound weight to a wall for two weeks. (Sure, it’s not something you would do every day, but this tested strength effectively.)
- What sealed the deal: The “strongest of the lot,” it tore evenly and went on without “bunching up or sticking to itself,” said a tester.
- To buy: $5, homedepot.com.
Best Transparent Tape
Ace Invisible
The test: Wrap 12 presents.
What sealed the deal: Unlike other contenders, this “matte but not too frosty” tape was “nearly impossible to detect on paper.” It was the perfect thickness, too.
To buy: $1, Ace Hardware stores.
Best Painter’s Tape
- Painter’s Mate Green
- The test: Apply the tape along a wall being painted, then remove it.
- What sealed the deal: A few tapes were so thin that they tore when removed, but this one “came off beautifully to reveal a straight edge.”
- To buy: $5, amazon.com.
Best Packing Tape
- Duck EZ Start
- The test: Tape 10 cardboard boxes.
- What sealed the deal: The dispenser’s sharp blade cut the tape with ease, “kept the sticky side from clinging to the roll, and was so much easier to maneuver than a tape gun.”
- To buy: $3, kmart.com.
