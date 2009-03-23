The Best Tape

By Kate Parker
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Boyle & Gardner
Whether you’re sealing boxes or salvaging those specs, you want to use the best tape for the job. These six winners will tackle all your sticky situations.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Best Masking Tape

Boyle & Gardner
  • Duck General Purpose
  • The test: Create loops of tape to hang a poster for two weeks; take it down.
  • What sealed the deal: The poster stayed up and never sagged. The tape peeled off easily without ripping the poster, and it was the only one that “didn’t leave a gummy residue behind,” said a staffer.
  • To buy: $2.50, staples.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Best Double-Sided Tape

Boyle & Gardner

Scotch Removable

The test: Attach snapshots to paper pages in a scrapbook; remove.
What sealed the deal: Some were too sticky (and thus hard to un-roll); others weren’t sticky enough. But this one was just right: “It came off in a snap and was great for rearranging photos or removing them for framing.”
To buy: $6, amazon.com.

3 of 6

Best Duct Tape

Boyle & Gardner
  • Gorilla Tape
  • The test: Affix a two-pound weight to a wall for two weeks. (Sure, it’s not something you would do every day, but this tested strength effectively.)
  • What sealed the deal: The “strongest of the lot,” it tore evenly and went on without “bunching up or sticking to itself,” said a tester.
  • To buy: $5, homedepot.com.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Best Transparent Tape

Boyle & Gardner

Ace Invisible

The test: Wrap 12 presents.
What sealed the deal: Unlike other contenders, this “matte but not too frosty” tape was “nearly impossible to detect on paper.” It was the perfect thickness, too.
To buy: $1, Ace Hardware stores.

5 of 6

Best Painter’s Tape

Boyle & Gardner
  • Painter’s Mate Green
  • The test: Apply the tape along a wall being painted, then remove it.
  • What sealed the deal: A few tapes were so thin that they tore when removed, but this one “came off beautifully to reveal a straight edge.”
  • To buy: $5, amazon.com.

6 of 6

Best Packing Tape

Boyle & Gardner
  • Duck EZ Start
  • The test: Tape 10 cardboard boxes.
  • What sealed the deal: The dispenser’s sharp blade cut the tape with ease, “kept the sticky side from clinging to the roll, and was so much easier to maneuver than a tape gun.”
  • To buy: $3, kmart.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Parker