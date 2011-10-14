16 of the Best Space Heaters to Keep You Warm and Cozy Just About Anywhere

For some, space heaters are a year-round necessity (if you’ve ever worked directly under the air conditioner in an office, you know what we’re talking about). Of course, during the fall and winter, they become even more vital to staying comfortable indoors.

Whether your fingers get chilly throughout the work day or your entire bedroom could use some extra warmth, there’s a space heater for you. You can shop for small personal space heaters meant to sit by your feet on the floor or near your hands on a desk throughout the day. Then there are large space heaters that offer more power in order to heat entire rooms and even small apartments.

Aside from size, you can also shop for space heaters by the way they create warmth. The most popular methods include ceramic heaters, which use wires to heat ceramic plates; infrared heaters, which use radiation to heat objects similarly to how the sun creates warmth; electric heaters, which convert electricity passed through resistors into heat energy; and oil-filled radiators, which heat thermal oil to warm the body of a device that then heats the air in the room.

Aside from these technical features, you can also shop based on style. Most look relatively similar, but some are noticeably sleek and others are highly decorative, like this model designed to look like a fire-burning stove.

Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling for a look at 16 of the best space heaters according to Amazon reviews.