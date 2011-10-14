16 of the Best Space Heaters to Keep You Warm and Cozy Just About Anywhere
For some, space heaters are a year-round necessity (if you’ve ever worked directly under the air conditioner in an office, you know what we’re talking about). Of course, during the fall and winter, they become even more vital to staying comfortable indoors.
Whether your fingers get chilly throughout the work day or your entire bedroom could use some extra warmth, there’s a space heater for you. You can shop for small personal space heaters meant to sit by your feet on the floor or near your hands on a desk throughout the day. Then there are large space heaters that offer more power in order to heat entire rooms and even small apartments.
Aside from size, you can also shop for space heaters by the way they create warmth. The most popular methods include ceramic heaters, which use wires to heat ceramic plates; infrared heaters, which use radiation to heat objects similarly to how the sun creates warmth; electric heaters, which convert electricity passed through resistors into heat energy; and oil-filled radiators, which heat thermal oil to warm the body of a device that then heats the air in the room.
Aside from these technical features, you can also shop based on style. Most look relatively similar, but some are noticeably sleek and others are highly decorative, like this model designed to look like a fire-burning stove.
Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling for a look at 16 of the best space heaters according to Amazon reviews.
- Best Overall: Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater
- Best-Selling on Amazon: GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
- Best Tower: Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater
- Best Radiator: De'Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater
- Top-Rated:Yasuoo Portable Space Heater
- Best 360-Degree Design: Honeywell 360-Degree Surround Fan Forced Heater
- Best Infrared : Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater
- Best Design: Lasko Designer Oscillating Heater
- Best Compact: Honeywell Heat Bud Portable Personal Heater
- Best Value: Vornado Vortex Heater
- Best Wall Mounted: Heat Storm Infrared Heater
- Best Quality: Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus Fan Heater
- Best Child-Safe: Vornadobaby Tempa Nursery Heater
- Best Personal: Lasko MyHeat Personal Space Heater
- Best Large:Duraflame Fireplace Stove Portable Indoor Space Heater
- Most Versatile: Pelonis Portable Vertical and Horizontal Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Best Overall: Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater
Taking price, size, and customer ratings into account, this ceramic portable space heater from Lasko is one of the best. Although it’s just nine inches tall, it provides ample heat for small areas and comes with a helpful handle and an adjustable thermostat. It also has built-in safety features, like overheating protection and a cool-touch exterior. The little heater has amassed nearly 15,000 five-star ratings and over 10,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who say it’s lightweight and quickly heats up small spaces.
Best-Selling on Amazon: GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater
Amazon’s best-selling indoor space heater, this device can heat up a 200-square-foot room in minutes. It’s made of flame-retardant material and automatically shuts off if it starts tipping over or getting too hot. The versatile machine also has a natural wind mode to keep you cool during the warmer seasons, so you can use it year round. “This little heater is amazing,” said one Amazon reviewer.
Best Tower: Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater
Fit for larger spaces, this oscillating tower heater from Lasko has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. “This heater has been with me to three apartments and has kept me warm every single winter,” one customer wrote. It comes with a digital display for controlling its temperature output and heat settings, though it has an automatic thermostat, too. Perhaps the best part, you can activate the heater with a remote control for added convenience.
Best Radiator: De'Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater
De’Longhi’s oil-filled radiator is safe and efficient. It’s the latest model of one of the brand’s top-rated space heaters, featuring an adjustable thermostat with multiple heat settings, a permanently sealed oil system that you’ll never have to refill, and pre-assembled wheels so you can move it around with ease. It also has an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overheating. The oil-filled space heater is quiet, powerful, and consistent, according to Amazon shoppers.
Top Rated: Yasuoo Portable Space Heater
This portable space heater from Yasuoo has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Measuring about 9-by-6 inches, the mini heater is ideal for personal use. Choose from three different temperature and quiet mode settings to create a comfortable environment. Of course, it also has safety features, including a cool-touch exterior and automatic shut-off triggers. “This little thing pumps out the heat and fast,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. “[It’s] great for cold nights.”
Best 360-Degree: Honeywell 360-Degree Surround Fan Forced Heater
With a cylindrical design, this Honeywell heater provides 360-degrees of warm air. It remains cool to the touch even when it’s on and has automatic shut off features for added safety. You can easily program the thermostat to your ideal temperature and carry it from room to room with the built-in top handle. Multiple Amazon reviewers noted they were surprised by how powerful this compact space heater is.
Best Infrared: Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater
This durable space heater can heat large spaces with ease. Unlike standard space heaters that work by expelling hot air, it warms objects through infrared radiation, similar to the way sunlight works. It comes with a remote control and has a programmable timer that you can set for up to 12 hours. Plus, it’s whisper-quiet, safe to the touch, and outfitted with top-notch safety features. Thousands of Amazon shoppers confirm it quickly warms up entire rooms, and one called it the “best heater by far,” adding that they’d give it 10 stars if they could.
Best Design: Lasko Designer Oscillating Heater
If a standard-looking space heater just won’t cut it for you, you can shop more decorative options like this stylish one from Lasko. While its design is certainly eye-catching, it’s got much more than looks. It includes an adjustable thermostat and an automatic shut-off timer. The sleek space heater oscillates to deliver 1500 watts of warmth throughout your space. Amazon reviewers love its look, size, and efficiency. Many also note that it blends in with their decor so well, guests often don’t even realize it’s a space heater in disguise.
Best Compact: Honeywell Heat Bud Portable Personal Heater
This tiny personal heater from Honeywell measures just 6.5-by-5.7 inches (roughly the size of a large coffee mug), making it just the thing to keep small areas, like your workspace or bedside, nice and toasty. Its ceramic technology provides 250 watts of heat with the press of a button, but it will remain cool to the touch while in use. It comes in three colors and costs just $20. “For its size, it really does a great job,” said one Amazon shopper.
Best Value: Vornado Vortex Heater
Vornado space heaters use vortex air circulation to heat rooms without intense heat, and this one comes at a terrific value. It includes three heat settings and an adjustable temperature dial. Additionally, it has all of the necessary safety features for peace of mind: It has a cool-touch exterior and will shut off if tipped over or reaches excessive heat levels. More than 2,500 Amazon reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating, noting its impressive safety measures, quiet nature, and power despite its modest size.
Best Wall Mounted: Heat Storm Infrared Heater
While most space heaters are made to sit on the floor or on tabletops, you can mount this infrared heater to the wall. It’s WiFi-enabled so you can control it directly from your phone. The exterior won’t heat up, making it safe for kids and pets, and the device will automatically power down if it gets tipped over. “It is quiet, convenient, and easy to control. The best part is that I can remotely control this unit from anywhere with my phone,” said one Amazon customer.
Best Quality: Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus Fan Heater
It’s certainly a splurge, but this high-quality Dyson device does it all. It offers both heating and cooling technology, so you can use it as a fan during the summer and a space heater during the winter. Without traditional vents, it provides a powerful (and safe) stream of air to heat or cool large spaces. One Amazon reviewer called it the “best heater and cool fan I’ve ever owned,” adding that they liked it so much, they bought a second one.
Best Child-Safe: Vornadobaby Tempa Nursery Heater
Most indoor space heaters come with standard safety features, but this model from Vornadobaby was made specifically with little ones in mind. It offers gentle heat while remaining cool to the touch, and it will automatically shut off if it gets knocked over or detects excessive heat. Moreover, the power and settings buttons are hidden by a child-proof cover, and you can safely stow the cord away in the base of the device for added protection. Plenty of parents give it five-star ratings on Amazon. “I will say that I tend to be inherently skeptical of things specifically marketed to parents—but this one actually works,” one reviewer wrote. “It sits in the corner of my daughter's bedroom and does a good job keeping the whole room warm.”
Best Personal: Lasko MyHeat Personal Space Heater
Great for small areas and chilly desks, this petite space heater will keep you warm at home or in the office. It’s just six inches tall, so it won’t take up much space, and you can feel safe knowing the exterior won’t heat up and it will automatically turn off before overheating. It has over 6,800 five-star reviews from users who say it truly keeps cold hands and toes warm. Though, be warned, it’s not going to heat up an entire room. “This has been the perfect solution to keep my extremities warm without having to heat my entire office up,” said one customer. “I even use this in the summer when the rest of the office has the AC set at a low temperature.”
Best Large: Duraflame Fireplace Stove Portable Indoor Space Heater
If you don’t have an actual wood-burning fireplace, this stove-inspired space heater is the next best thing. It’s powerful enough to heat up entire rooms and small apartments (up to 1,000 square feet, to be exact) and has a traditional look that will turn any living area into a cozy cabin. It uses infrared quartz to comfortably heat the air, has an adjustable digital thermostat, and overheating protection. The “fireplace” even features a special 3D flame effect that looks pretty close to the real thing. “I bought this to add charm and ambiance to my country bedroom. It couldn’t be more beautiful,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. “The fire is so realistic and… I’m so pleased!”
Most Versatile: Pelonis Portable Vertical and Horizontal Ceramic Tower Space Heater
A favorite of one of Real Simple’s editors, this space heater from Pelonis looks sleek and modern. You can stand it up vertically or horizontally to distribute warm air in your home. It’s made of flame-resistant material and will automatically turn off before overheating. It quickly heats up and will maintain a consistent temperature that you can control via a touch display panel on the device or through a remote. Plus, it comes with an eco mode to save energy and functions at a low noise level. Amazon reviewers agree that it heats up quickly and efficiently, and it comes at a good price.