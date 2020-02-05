The 11 Best Shower Curtains on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Few home items are more essential than a shower curtain. Yes, there are more exciting things to buy for your space, like cheerful plants and chic accent furniture, but a “boring” curtain is the only thing standing between you and a freezing shower paired with a flooding floor. Plus, the right curtain can help keep your shower clean and mildew-free, which means less time scrubbing for you.
Whether you’re starting fresh in a new home or discovering it’s time to replace your worn out shower curtain, there are plenty of options to choose from on Amazon. From antimicrobial curtain liners to those made with durable fabrics and interesting patterns, there’s something for nearly every budget and design style. And thanks to dedicated Amazon customers who leave detailed reviews, it’s quite clear which shower curtains are the best on the site.
A quick search for shower curtains on Amazon will present you with more than 20,000 products, but we scoured the best-sellers and narrowed it down to just 11 options. Ahead, shop the best shower curtains on Amazon, according to customer reviews.
- Best Overall: N&Y Home Fabric Shower Curtain
- Best Waterproof: Amazer Bath Plastic Shower Curtain
- Best Waffle Weave: Barossa Design Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain
- Best Value: Amazon Basics Shower Curtain Set
- Best Liner: LiBa Mildew Resistant Antimicrobial Shower Curtain Liner
- Best Heavy Duty: mDesign Fabric Shower Curtain
- Best with Pockets: Maytex Mesh Pockets Shower Curtain
- Best for Kids: mDesign Decorative Shower Curtain
- Best Linen: Lush Decor Linen Button Shower Curtain
- Best Design: Amazon Basics Shower Curtain
- Best Solid Color: iDesign Fabric Shower Curtain
Best Overall: N&Y Home Fabric Shower Curtain
When it comes to style, practicality, and price, this shower curtain from N&Y Home leads the pack. It’s made of luxe cloth material that’s treated with a TPU coating for water-resistance and durability. At just $13, the machine-washable, PVC-free curtain is a steal. You can choose from just about any size to perfectly fit your specific space, and it comes in a few basic colors, like white, navy blue, and charcoal gray. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers give it five stars and note that it dries quickly, feels high-quality, hangs just right.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Best Waterproof: Amazer Bath Plastic Shower Curtain
If you’d prefer not to purchase both a liner and a shower curtain, opt for a heavy-duty plastic curtain that can work on its own and provide the same waterproof benefits of a liner. Amazer’s curtain is made of a sturdy waterproof material, and it’s available in a variety of colors and sizes. An Amazon best-seller, it has racked up more than 1,400 five-star reviews from customers who say it’s thick, durable, and easy to clean.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
Best Waffle Weave: Barossa Design Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain
For a classic waffle-weave fabric curtain, reviewers recommend this one from Barossa Design. The top-rated shower curtain comes in 14 sophisticated colors, all designed to look like something out of a serene spa. It’s machine washable and water-wicking, but you could always pair it with a plastic liner for extra protection. Amazon shoppers give the shower curtain 4.7 out of five stars overall, and a few even compare it to something you might find in a nice hotel bathroom.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best Value: Amazon Basics Shower Curtain Set
You can purchase a decorative shower curtain and liner in one fell swoop with this Amazon Basics set. It comes with hooks, a clear liner, and your choice of four neutral prints, including stripes, herringbone, and solid white. It’s garnered more than 1,000 five-star reviews and shoppers call it a great value. “You can’t beat the price of this shower curtain, and it also looks very nice,” one reviewer wrote.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
Best Liner: LiBa Mildew Resistant Antimicrobial Shower Curtain Liner
This clear shower curtain liner is both mildew resistant and antimicrobial. It comes with heavy duty magnets to seal in hot air and moisture while you shower, plus it’s made of non-toxic PEVA—an alternative material to potentially harmful PVC. A whopping 12,300 people have given the curtain liner five stars on Amazon, and shoppers say it really does keep mold and mildew at bay.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Best Heavy Duty: mDesign Fabric Shower Curtain
Not only does this shower curtain come in so many elegant colors, but it’s also made of durable material designed to stand the test of time. It’s crafted from a heavy waffle-weave fabric to keep it from billowing when the shower is in use. Plus, it has a strong top hem complete with rust-resistant metal grommets. You can even toss it right in the washing machine and dryer when it needs a refresh. Amazon reviewers say it’s durable, easy to clean, and a good value for the cost.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best with Pockets: Maytex Mesh Pockets Shower Curtain
If you’re the type of person who doesn’t buy anything unless it comes with pockets, this PEVA shower curtain is for you. It features nine pockets (four small, three medium, and two large ones), and it can serve as a liner or hang by itself as your main curtain depending on what type of look you’re going for. Great for kids or adults, the pockets can store anything from toys to shampoo bottles. “If you have a shower that doesn’t have a lot of ledge room for all your stuff, this shower curtain will be your best friend,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Best for Kids: mDesign Decorative Shower Curtain
This kids’ shower curtain is playful and functional. It features a positive quote that reads, “Be awesome today and everyday,” and it’s made of durable polyester with reinforced button holes that work with most rings and hooks. The motivational shower curtain is machine washable, but you’ll want to pair it with a liner since it’s not entirely waterproof. Amazon shoppers love the soft material and say reading the quote is an inspiring way to start the day.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
Best Linen: Lush Decor Linen Button Shower Curtain
For a luxurious look, a linen shower curtain is the way to go. Made of cotton, this stylish curtain has a timeless shabby chic aesthetic thanks to its two-tone pleated design and button details. When it needs a cleaning, simply put it in a mesh laundry bag and pop it in the washing machine. It’s garnered a 4.8-star rating overall from Amazon shoppers who say it’s sturdy and looks high end.
To buy: $34 (was $90); amazon.com.
Best Design: Amazon Basics Shower Curtain
This Amazon Basics shower curtain is available in 30 different prints ranging from graphic designs to floral patterns. If you’re looking for bold styles, this affordable shower curtain is the way to go. However, because it’s made of polyester, you’ll want to purchase a separate curtain liner to protect the stylish accessory from water and grime. Hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon confirm it’s a great way to give your bathroom an inexpensive upgrade.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Best Solid Color: iDesign Fabric Shower Curtain
While loud patterns and prints can be fun, solid colors are classic. This mildew-resistant shower curtain comes in 12 understated monochrome shades, including light pink, coral, and slate blue. Amazon reviewers have given the machine-washable curtain their seal of approval, saying it’s good quality and the colors look great.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.