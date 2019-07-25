Amazon’s 15 Most Helpful Products of All Time—From Genius Cleaning Supplies to Time-Saving Hair Tools

Image zoom amazon.com

Amazon shoppers know it’s not hard to find inexpensive beauty finds, miracle-working cleaning products, and helpful laundry items via the retailer, but that’s just the start. Amazon is also a mecca of seemingly random but very clever tools that will make you wonder how you ever lived without them.

We know that life can be hectic, stressful, and overwhelming, which is why we rounded up the most helpful Amazon finds from its beauty, kitchen, home, and cleaning departments that will simplify your life and reclaim precious minutes—and even hours—in your busy schedule. What’s more, these affordable pieces will also help you save money, effort, and prevent loads of frustration when it comes to getting ready, cleaning, cooking, and much more.

Without further ado (we know you’ve got a lot on your plate right now!), here are some of the most life-changing Amazon products that deserve a spot in your cart. Just think of them as a special treat that you totally deserve because we could all use an extra hand and a little more time in the day.