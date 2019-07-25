Amazon’s 15 Most Helpful Products of All Time—From Genius Cleaning Supplies to Time-Saving Hair Tools
These helpful kitchen, beauty, and home products will pay for themselves.
Amazon shoppers know it’s not hard to find inexpensive beauty finds, miracle-working cleaning products, and helpful laundry items via the retailer, but that’s just the start. Amazon is also a mecca of seemingly random but very clever tools that will make you wonder how you ever lived without them.
We know that life can be hectic, stressful, and overwhelming, which is why we rounded up the most helpful Amazon finds from its beauty, kitchen, home, and cleaning departments that will simplify your life and reclaim precious minutes—and even hours—in your busy schedule. What’s more, these affordable pieces will also help you save money, effort, and prevent loads of frustration when it comes to getting ready, cleaning, cooking, and much more.
Without further ado (we know you’ve got a lot on your plate right now!), here are some of the most life-changing Amazon products that deserve a spot in your cart. Just think of them as a special treat that you totally deserve because we could all use an extra hand and a little more time in the day.
1
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
As its name implies, this handy gizmo will simplify your usual hair routine into one fast step while giving your tresses a salon-worthy blowout right at home—no fancy styling skills required. Turn it on and run the hot air brush through your strands to detangle, dry, and style your hair all while adding gorgeous shine, smoothness, and fullness you just can’t get with air drying.
To buy: $54 (was $60); amazon.com.
2
Hibag 12 Travel Roll-Up Space-Saving Compression Bags
While those popular space-saving vacuum bags seem handy, they’re not exactly the most convenient storage solution, which is why we love this simpler no-vacuum style. Give each bag a gentle roll and watch it shrink down clothes, linens, and other items you need to store in your home or pack in a suitcase. You’ll find so many ways to use these reusable roll-up compression bags.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
3
Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera with Two-Way Audio
While you may not always be able to stay home with your pet, this handy camera will give you peace of mind while you spend your day at the office or a weekend away. Both you and your furry friend will love this sleek little gizmo, which features a treat-tosser, camera, and a microphone, so you can always hear and see what’s going on at home. It also sends your phone notifications whenever it hears barking or senses a potential danger. And with two-way audio, you can chat with your pet or dog walker whenever you want.
To buy: $199; amazon.com.
4
S-Zone Genuine Leather Convertible Backpack and Tote Bag
Stop switching over to a new purse everyday and wear this roomy, convertible handbag and backpack with all of your outfits instead. Style it as a shoulder bag to the office or out and about—you can convert it into a backpack whenever it becomes too heavy or you need to keep your hands free. With plenty of room for all of your essentials (including laptops and tablets), you’ll want to bring it everywhere.
To buy: $54; amazon.com.
5
Instant Pot Accessories Set
Make your handy Instant Pot do even more with this set of versatile accessories, which includes everything you need to make even more healthy meals and side dishes. With two steamer baskets, a non-stick springform pan, egg rack, egg bites mold, Instant Pot oven mitts, and more, you’ll be able to steam veggies and seafood, make hardboiled eggs and other breakfast foods, and even whip up homemade cakes and cheesecakes in the kitchen appliance.
To buy: $33; amazon.com.
6
Rolling Laundry Sorter and Cart with Folding Ironing Board
Simplify your laundry system by labeling each bag and encouraging your kids to bring their laundry to this cart to sort. From there, everyone can take turns doing a load without worrying about mixing colors. Once it’s clean, you can use this simple setup again to fold, iron, and deliver clothes and linens back to the proper closet or dresser. This inexpensive investment makes it easy for everyone to get involved and will change the way your family does laundry forever.
To buy: $56; amazon.com.
7
Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs
Prepare healthy, home-cooked meals like salads and other veggie-packed dishes with just one kitchen tool. These versatile stainless steel salad tongs cut, chop, slice, and prep fruits and veggies, so you can throw ‘em in and give your combination a quick toss without having to use (and later clean!) a variety of pieces.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
8
No-Tie Shoelaces for Kids and Adults
Replace your shoe’s laces with these no-tie replacements, which come in dozens of colors for adults and kids, to get out the door extra fast. They’ll securely keep you feet in place while making your favorite shoes even easier to wear. Amazon shoppers claim they make kicks even more comfy, too. “It is so-o-o-o comfortable to have the gentle give of [these] laces when I walk,” one reviewer wrote. “Putting the sneakers on takes a hand to help slip them on, but it's a one-handed task and much easier than dealing with laces. And they never come unlaced!”
To buy: from $4; amazon.com.
9
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver and Food Storage Containers
Eliminate food waste and save yourself additional trips to the grocery store by stocking your fridge with these clear containers designed to keep produce fresh. They’ll not only make delicate berries and fast-wilting lettuce last longer, they’ll also help you to organize your fridge. Combine your favorite foods (like multiple bags of lettuce or various veggies) into one container to free up precious fridge space, too.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.
10
SolidScrub Silicone Scrubbing Gloves
Calling all Monica Gellers! These scrubbing gloves are an absolute must-have for your next cleaning marathon. Throw on ‘em and you’ll be able to scrub down just about anything with ease. Keep a pair in your bathroom to quickly scrub your shower, counter, and other bathroom surfaces, and another in the kitchen to wash dishes, scrub pans, and more.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
11
Reusable Grocery Trolley Bags and Cart Totes
Grocery shop and get on your way faster than ever with these eco-friendly trolley bags. Set them up in your shopping cart to keep your haul organized and ready for checkout. Once you’re finished, move them into trunk, take them home, and unloading your new goodies will be fast and simple, too.
To buy: $35; amazon.com.
12
Hamilton Beach 51131 Single-Serve Blender
Make a healthy breakfast smoothie, afternoon snack, or refreshing juice beverage without dirtying a ton of pieces with this adorable little blender, which features a travel-friendly jar you can grab and bring with you. Use its one-touch blending button to whip up your favorite treat fast, making it simpler than ever to eat healthy.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
13
TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector and Hair Catcher
Save yourself time and money by installing this little stopper in your bathtub. The strainer will catch everything you don’t want going down your pipes, preventing annoying drainage issues and future visits from the plumber.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
14
Ecovas Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Sure, this helpful gadget is a bit pricer than the other solutions listed here, but this self-charging cleaning tool is worth every penny. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, this little gizmo is Amazon’s most reviewed robot vacuum. It works around the clock (or whenever you program it) to clean your hardwood, carpeted, and tile floors, leaving you with one less chore to do. Just think of it as your own personal cleaning service that’s constantly working to make sure your home looks spotless.
To buy: $200; amazon.com.
15
Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30
This all-in-one product will replace your moisturizer, sunscreen, concealer, foundation, and anti-aging serums, cutting your entire morning beauty routine down to just one product. Formulated with antioxidants like chamomile, this hydrating cream will also help to fight the signs of aging. Further simplify your makeup routine by stocking your beauty bag with an all-in-one face, eye, and cheek makeup palette and pretty two-in-one lip and cheek stain.
To buy: $33 (was $35); amazon.com.