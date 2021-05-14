The 9 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Use This Summer, According to Customer Reviews

This portable air conditioner by Black + Decker has racked up thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers thanks to its lightweight design, energy-saving modes, large cooling capacity, and easy-to-use LED control panel. It can cool rooms up to 250 square feet, and it comes with a convenient kit that has everything you need to connect the exhaust vent to your window quickly and efficiently. Even better, it has a remote control, so you can change the temperature settings without getting up. “I love this thing,” wrote one reviewer. “Living in an apartment with no AC has been driving us crazy so we finally caved and bought this portable unit. It works amazingly fast and after initially cooling down the room it seems to turn into sort of a fan; if the temperature drops to a certain level, then it will kick back on and cool off the room again. It’s worked great so far!”