The One Packing Mistake You're Probably Making—And the Product That Can Fix It 

If it takes you 30 minutes to dig through your cluttered suitcase just to grab a toothbrush or pull out your pajamas, you're doing it wrong. The big problem: If all of the items are packed in the main section of the suitcase, they quickly jumble together (especially after multiple flights, taxi rides, and days spent living out of a suitcase). The solution: separate the items into easy-to-find categories—such as delicates, sleepwear, and work outfits—then use packing cubes to organize and separate each category. Packing cubes are travel bags in various sizes designed to slip into your suitcase and hold everything from toiletries to footwear. And lucky for you, we've rounded up some of the best packing cubes around so you can sort your suitcase no matter your style. Order one of the sets below, then spend more time enjoying your trip, and less time hunting for that missing pair of socks.

