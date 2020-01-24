The 9 Best Heating Pads, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Aches and pains be gone!
If you’re constantly suffering from aches and pains, it might be time to invest in a heating pad. These handy products offer a fast and effective way to soothe cramps or sore muscles by increasing blood flow to the area and relaxing tightened muscles. Plus, there’s the added bonus of keeping you warm and toasty when it’s cold out.
When choosing a heating pad, it’s important to search for one that suits your individual needs. If you’re trying to ease lower back pain or stay warm on a winter night, an oversized pad that can lay flat on your bed is your best bet, while a more compact and flexible pad is abetter choice for someone trying to soothe achy joints, like knees or elbows.
To help you find the heating pad that will work best for you, we turned to real reviews from shoppers who have tried them out and shared their experiences. Along with near-perfect ratings, these top-rated options also have thousands of positive customer reviews between them.
From a microwaveable heating pad to one that’ll warm up your feet to a heating pad you can wear like a shirt, keep reading to see the nine best heating pads in stores now.
These are the best heating pads for 2020:
- Best Overall: Sunbeam XL King Size UltraHeat Heating Pad
- Best for Back Pain: Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad
- Best for Cramps: Mighty Bliss Large Electric Heating Pad
- Best for Neck Pain: Sunbeam Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief
- Best Microwaveable: Soothing Company Microwavable Extra Large Heating Pad
- Best for Targeted Areas: Sunbeam GoHeat Portable Heated Patches
- Best Wearable Option: MaxKare Large Heating Pad for Back and Shoulder Pain
- Best for Feet: Gintao Electric Heated Foot Pad
- Best for Joint Pain: Sunbeam Flexfit Heating Pad Wrap
1
Best Overall: Sunbeam XL King Size UltraHeat Heating Pad
With over 10,000 positive reviews, Sunbeam’s XL King Size Heating Pad is one of the most popular options on Amazon. Many customers are fans of the pad’s super soft washable cover, while others love its six different heat settings and the fact that it can be used with both moist and dry heat. At 12-by-24 inches, it’s the ideal size for targeting specific areas on your body. “This is the best heating pad I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had many,” wrote one shopper. “It does exactly what it is supposed to. Generously sized and comfortable. I was so happy with it, I bought one more for myself to have in the media room and two as gifts.”
To buy: $31 (Originally $40); amazon.com.
2
Best for Back Pain: Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad
Looking for a heating pad that’s big enough to treat your entire back at once? Consider this extra large option by Pure Enrichment. The popular pad heats up in seconds and has six different settings so you can control your heat therapy. Made with a super soft microfiber material, the heating pad also has a two-hour automatic shut-off safety feature, so you never have to worry about falling asleep with it on. “LOVE this heating pad,” raved one customer. “I have chronic pain, and use a heating pad daily, so I've gotten rather picky about what I like. This one checks all the boxes! It's soft and flexible, so it's always comfortable to lay on, and it doesn't get bent out of shape like some of the hard plastic ones. It has a large surface that can cover my whole back..”
To buy: $35; amazon.com.
3
Best for Cramps: Mighty Bliss Large Electric Heating Pad
If you suffer from cramps, thousands of Amazon customers say this Mighty Bliss heating pad is your best bet. The flexible pad heats up quickly and has an easy-to-use control panel that lets you choose between low, medium, and high heat. Customers love how soft the pad’s microfiber material feels against their skin, and the fact that the entire pad is machine-washable after removing the cord. Perhaps best of all? It comes with a lifetime warranty. “This thing is a ladies' best friend,” wrote one reviewer. “Natural and drug-free way to relieve menstrual cramps. I have fallen asleep with it several times still on and wake with it off. The heat is adjustable, and the highest output is hot enough without burning skin.”
To buy: $37; amazon.com.
4
Best for Neck Pain: Sunbeam Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulder Pain Relief
This heating pad from Sunbeam is specially contoured to apply heat directly to your neck and shoulders. It features a tall adjustable collar with a magnetic front closure and weighted edges to keep it snugly wrapped around your neck and shoulders without slipping. Plus, it also comes with a plush, machine-washable cover. For these reasons and more, Amazon shoppers have given it a near-perfect rating, with one writing, “This neck warmer is amazing! I frequently have neck and back pain from well, life! And there's nothing I look forward to more now than coming home and sitting on the couch with this thing on my neck and a cup of tea. It's awesome how it magnetizes in the front as well. Best purchase of the last decade.”
To buy: $26 (Originally $50); amazon.com.
5
Best Microwaveable: Soothing Company Microwavable Extra Large Heating Pad
In the market for a microwavable option? Check out this heating pad from Soothing Company. Unlike most heating pads that are electric, this one generates up to 20 minutes of heat after being in the microwave for just a few minutes. Not only will it help you use less electricity, but since it’s cordless, it also allows you to use it on the go. “This is amazing! I’ve had other microwaveable heating pads, but the heat diminishes like instantly, but not with this one,” said one customer. “The heat lasts for quite some time, the material is so cozy, and the strap makes it so much easier to keep the pad on while still moving around for a bit. I’ve used it for my back, neck, and shoulder so far!”
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
6
Best for Targeted Areas: Sunbeam GoHeat Portable Heated Patches
If you’re looking to target specific areas, consider these portable heat patches from Sunbeam. All you have to do is attach the reusable adhesive patches to the compact charging unit, apply them to any area of your body that needs heat therapy, and be on your way. You’ll get eight hours of heat from a single charge and can clip the control unit onto your clothing, so you can even use it while you’re out and about. “I have to admit I was a bit skeptical that something like this could give as good of results as my old heating pad. So I was very pleasantly surprised when I used it the first time,” one review said. “There are multiple heat settings to allow you to use only a little heat or a lot. The sticky pads stay in place and can be positioned to give maximum effect exactly where you want it. It makes relieving sore muscles much easier.”
To buy: $60 (Originally $70); amazon.com.
7
Best Wearable Option: MaxKare Large Heating Pad for Back and Shoulder Pain
This innovative heating pad by MaxKare is specially designed so you can wear it like a shirt. Not only does it evenly apply heat to your back, neck, and shoulder area, but it also boasts five heat levels and an adjustable auto shut-off timer to help you avoid overheating. The magnetic clasps at the neck help keep it in place, while the straps around the waist allow you to find a comfortable fit. It’s no wonder why over 800 customers gave it a five-star rating. One happy shopper called it “the best thing I’ve ever bought,” and added, “Wow. Truly a life-changing purchase for me. I honest to god dreamt about coming home to this heating pad all day. Buy it.”
To buy: $39; amazon.com.
8
Best for Feet: Gintao Electric Heated Foot Pad
Cold and achy feet got you down? Check out this heating pad from Gintao: It has a thick, flannel pocket that traps heat inside for your feet to relax in. At 22-by-20 inches, the machine-washable pad is large enough to give your tootsies plenty of wiggle room, and there are three heat settings to choose from. “It is super soft and toasty warm,” wrote one shopper. “I have joint pain when my feet get too cold, so I use this thing all the time, and I LOVE IT!!!”
To buy: $33; amazon.com.
9
Best for Joint Pain: Sunbeam Flexfit Heating Pad Wrap
This Sunbeam heating pad features a long, flexible design that can easily wrap around tricky areas of the body, like your elbows, wrists, calves, and ankles. Its velcro ends keeps the pad fastened securely, while its nine-foot-long cord gives you room to move around while wearing it. “This product has been a lifesaver to my calves,” wrote one shopper. “I'm an RN, a cyclist, and train with a trainer 2 times a week. So needless to say, I utilize my feet and legs a TON! This heating wrap is so wonderful to use after a long day of work or working out. Stays in place, is comfortable, relaxing, and good quality material. Highly recommend.”
To buy: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com.