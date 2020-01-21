The 12 Best Flower Delivery Services to Use This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift for your loved ones, why not send a beautiful bouquet of flowers? There’s a reason why fresh flowers are a go-to gift. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, a holiday, or even the most romantic day of the year, sending pretty blooms is the perfect way to let someone know you’re thinking of them.



But while there’s nothing better than getting a beautiful bouquet delivered straight to your door, there’s also nothing worse than receiving an arrangement full of less-than-fresh wilted flowers. With so many flower delivery services on the market, it can be hard to figure out which options have the best quality flower arrangements to choose from.



To help you cut through the clutter, we rounded up twelve amazing flower delivery services that not only ship fresh and beautiful bouquets of flowers but also ensure timely deliveries and make customer service a priority. Keep reading to learn more about these top-rated flower delivery services and shop our favorite Valentine’s Day flowers below.