The 12 Best Flower Delivery Services to Use This Valentine’s Day
These flower delivery services make sending fresh blooms a breeze.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still searching for the perfect gift for your loved ones, why not send a beautiful bouquet of flowers? There’s a reason why fresh flowers are a go-to gift. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, an anniversary, a holiday, or even the most romantic day of the year, sending pretty blooms is the perfect way to let someone know you’re thinking of them.
But while there’s nothing better than getting a beautiful bouquet delivered straight to your door, there’s also nothing worse than receiving an arrangement full of less-than-fresh wilted flowers. With so many flower delivery services on the market, it can be hard to figure out which options have the best quality flower arrangements to choose from.
To help you cut through the clutter, we rounded up twelve amazing flower delivery services that not only ship fresh and beautiful bouquets of flowers but also ensure timely deliveries and make customer service a priority. Keep reading to learn more about these top-rated flower delivery services and shop our favorite Valentine’s Day flowers below.
1
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers has been one of the leading flower delivery services for over 40 years thanks to its large selection of high-quality floral arrangements and dedicated customer service. There are hundreds of bouquets to choose from, including options handpicked by our very own Real Simple and Southern Living teams. You can also add candy, teddy bears, and other special treats to your delivery orders.
Buy this bouquet: Forever Yours Rose Medley by Real Simple, $60; 1-800-flowers.com
2
The Bouqs Co.
Each bouquet sold from The Bouqs Co. is made from cut-to-order blooms that are sourced from eco-friendly and sustainable farms. The company offers same-day and next-day delivery options, and it even has a subscription service so you can send flowers to loved ones weekly or monthly.
Buy this bouquet:Head Over Heels, $49 and up; bouqs.com
3
ProFlowers
ProFlowers not only has a wide variety of flowers and vases to choose from, but it also lets you customize your arrangements by adding personalized gifts, goodies, and gourmet food to your order. They also offer international shipping if your loved one is overseas.
Buy this bouquet: Light of My Life Bouquet, $40 and up; proflowers.com
4
Amazon Curated Flower Collection
These days pretty much everything imaginable is available on Amazon and that includes flower deliveries. The Amazon Curated Flower Collection has a plethora of arrangements to choose from that are available for same-day and next-day delivery. You can also join the retailer’s Flower of the Month Club for a fresh bouquet every month.
Buy this bouquet: Benchmark Blooms Flowering Fields, $35; amazon.com
5
From You Flowers
For over 35 years, From You Flowers has been making gorgeous floral arrangements for affordable prices. The easy-to-use website allows you to shop by occasion, flower type, price range, and delivery date. You can also customize orders by adding balloons and gift baskets.
Buy this bouquet: Simply Stunning, $34 and up; fromyouflowers.com.
6
Teleflora
To ensure each order is delivered in pristine condition, all of Teleflora's floral arrangements are arranged by hand by the company’s network of local florists using the freshest flowers available. Since everything is assembled and delivered locally, same-day flower delivery is no problem!
Buy this bouquet: Desert Sunrise Bouquet, $50 and up; teleflora.com.
7
Ava’s Flowers
Sending flowers shouldn’t be stressful, so Ava’s Flowers makes it super easy for customers to shop on their website. You can shop by flower type, color, or arrangement size as well as occasion. The site even has a “Hot Deals” section highlighting bouquets that just went on sale.
Buy this bouquet: Expressions of Love, $45 and up; avasflowers.net.
8
Florists.com
Florists.com has a dedicated team of flower experts on hand to ensure your fresh arrangements will arrive on time and on budget. There are hundreds of floral bouquets to choose from, and they even have fruit bouquets, gift baskets, and live plants available, if your loved one isn’t a fan of fresh cut flowers.
Buy this bouquet: Happy and Bright Bouquet, $43 and up; florists.com
9
Home Depot
You probably already shop at Home Depot for all your home improvement needs, but did you know that they also have a flower delivery service? From roses to carnations to alstroemerias, this unexpected retailer has a floral arrangement for all your needs.
Buy this bouquet: Fresh Red Roses, $69; homedepot.com.
10
Proplants.com
Cut flowers don’t last forever, so why not give your loved one a potted plant instead? Proplants.com has everything from trendy succulents to hanging air terrariums and classic orchids available to buy. The site also has a section of plant care guides so the recipient can learn to how to care for their new plant.
Buy this plant: Pink Mini Orchid, $30; proplants.com.
11
Urban Stems
Unlike other flower delivery services, you can’t customize your Urban Stems bouquets, but with so many perfectly curated options available, you won’t want to. Each arrangement is sourced and designed in-house using a rotating selection of seasonal flowers from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. Along with same-day and next-day delivery, the company also lets you pre-order a bouquet up to four weeks in advance.
Buy this bouquet: The Amie, $160; urbanstems.com
12
White Flower Farm
If you have a green thumb, you’ve probably heard of White Flower Farm. The family-owned nursery is known for growing a wide variety of plants to be delivered all over the country. But the gardening retailer also has an expansive range of high-quality house plants and fresh-cut bouquets available for purchase as well.
Buy this bouquet: Burst of Happiness Bouquet, $49 and up; whiteflowerfarm.com.