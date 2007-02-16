The Best Flashlights
Big and Brawny
Maglite 3D LED
This powerhouse—brighter than all others tested—has an adjustable beam that the manufacturer says reaches nearly the length of three football fields. (In a pinch, it can also function as a night-stick.) Size: 12 inches.
To buy: $31, maglite.com for stores.
Tiny and Lightweight
Inova Microlight
Hook it onto your key chain for help navigating a dark entryway or finding a hair tie in the abyss of your bag. Size: 3.3 inches.
To buy: $8, niteize.com.
For the Car Trunk
Eton American Red Cross Road Torq
For roadside trouble, shine the bright light on your vehicle while the red flasher (on the back) alerts oncoming traffic. Battery-free—two minutes of cranking gets you 15 minutes of juice. Size: 8 inches.
To buy: $30, etoncorp.com.
Everyday Essential
Mini Maglite
Strong but small—only about an inch thick—so it won’t clog your junk drawer. In easy-to-locate bold colors. Size: 6.4 inches.
To buy: $21, maglite.com for stores.
Prettiest
Areaware Torch
Need your light handy at all times? With a sleek wood finish, this looker can be displayed on a shelf rather than hidden away. Size: 8 inches.
To buy: $48, areaware.com.
Lifesaver
American Red Cross Clipray
Great for camping or hiking, this hand-crank model (no batteries needed) has a USB outlet that can charge your cell phone for short emergency calls. Ninety seconds of cranking gives you 25 minutes of illumination. Size: 6 inches.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Best Hands-Free
Gorillatorch
Wrap the bendy tripod around your wrist, or stick the magnetic feet to a metal surface. A flexible neck lets you direct the beam where you want it. Size: 8 inches.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.