These Are the 10 Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffusers, According to Thousands of Five-Star Amazon Reviews
Start diffusing essential oils in your home for less than $30.
There’s no doubt that essential oils have many uses in the home, whether you use them for aromatherapy, fragrance, skincare, or natural health remedies. But one of the best parts about always keeping essential oils stocked in your house is using them in an essential oil diffuser—there’s nothing better than the fresh scent of eucalyptus oil to refresh your home!
What are the benefits of an essential oil diffuser?
While you should always be cautious when diffusing oils, especially around pets and children, diffusing specific oils for different needs can really be beneficial. For example, try eucalyptus oil when you’re congested (it helps clear mucus from the respiratory passage) or lavender oil when you’re feeling stressed (it helps calm the nervous system). Since inhaling essential oils is one of the fastest ways to experience its therapeutic benefits and instantly feel calmer, diffusers are basically a two-in-one device for both your health and your home. Most diffusers also act as lamps (with multiple color options) that provide a relaxing atmosphere for better sleep or everyday relaxation—talk about the perfect environment for a day of #selfcare. Even when you’re on-the-go traveling in your car, you can diffuse your favorite essential oils thanks to this adorable miniature essential oil car diffuser ($19; amazon.com) we found on Amazon.
How do you clean essential oil diffusers?
And to be sure you keep your essential oil diffuser in tip-top shape after every use, there are a few simple steps you can take to clean it about once a month. To start cleaning an essential oil diffuser, be sure it is unplugged, and fill it halfway to the water mark with a mix of water and 10 drops of pure white vinegar. Then run the diffuser for about five minutes for the liquid mixture to clean within the diffuser. When it’s finished, drain it completely, and touch up any corners or hard-to-reach spots with a cotton swab dipped in white vinegar.
Instead of going from store to store to search for the best essential oil diffusers, we’ve curated the top-rated options on Amazon for you based on customer reviews.
1
URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser
As a customer favorite with more than 25,000 five-star reviews, Amazon customers say they love this device’s two settings that will either diffuse in 30 second increments (for about six hours) or continuously diffuse until it runs out of water (for about three hours).
To buy: $17-$21; amazon.com.
2
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser
For many Amazon shoppers, this diffuser was a top pick because it also acts as a humidifier and helps keep rooms at 50 percent humidity. With seven different lamp color options, three timers (60, 80, and 120 minutes), and an auto-off safety switch, this is a great diffuser for people new to essential oils.
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
3
InnoGear USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser
Now you can diffuse oils wherever you go thanks to this handy diffuser that fits right into your car’s cup holder. To power, simply plug the cord into your car’s USB port. This to-go diffuser even includes two misting modes and several colors for the LED light.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
4
URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser with Adjustable Mist Mode
Available in three different color ways to match your home decor, customers like this diffuser because it gives off minimal light compared to other diffusers that act more like lamps. It’s also on the smaller side—about the same size as an iPhone X.
To buy: $20-$25; amazon.com.
5
InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Amazon shoppers think this diffuser is the perfect size for any home or office—it’s not too big, not too small, and holds up to 200 milliliters of water. With four different time settings, you can choose to let it run for three hours during the day or for eight hours while you sleep.
To buy: $23; amazon.com.
6
VicTsing Mini Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
If you don’t love the look of diffusers in your home, opt for this small but mighty option that’s more subtle than other diffusers and will blend in seamlessly to your space. Even though it is on the smaller side (perfect for a desk or a kitchen table), it will permeate up to 100 square feet when on.
To buy: $17-$22; amazon.com.
7
URPOWER Real Wood Essential Oil Diffuser
For a more natural aesthetic, the exterior of this diffuser is made from real bamboo. Plus, if you don’t want much light from your diffuser, this is a good option as it provides only a subtle glow from the top. More than 2,000 customers gave it five-star reviews and love it because it’s small but mighty. As a smaller diffuser compared to others on the market, it’s the perfect option for bedrooms or offices with a water tank capacity of 160 milliliters. You can also switch from two different mist modes including continuous and intermittent.
To buy: $30-$32; amazon.com.
8
ASAKUKI Square 5-in-1 Essential Oil Diffuser
If you’re looking for a larger diffuser for bigger areas of your home, this square diffuser is your best bet. It can hold up to 700 milliliters of water with about 20 hours of diffusing time. Not only does this model include all the typical features of a diffuser, it also functions as a humidifier to help add moisture back into the air.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
9
URPOWER Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser
With three different color options, this diffuser can seamlessly fit into any room of your home. Over 2,700 customers have rated this diffuser with five stars because it’s easily adjustable from one, three, or six-hour increments and really diffuses a decent amount of oil when on the high-mist mode. Like many URPOWER diffusers, customers thought this model reduced spillage when filling it up.
To buy: $35-$41; amazon.com.
10
Pure Enrichment PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser
Smaller in size, this essential oil diffuser from Pure Enrichment is the perfect tabletop option that lasts up to seven hours. More than 3,700 customers have rated it with five stars because it’s quiet when it’s running and easy to fill.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.