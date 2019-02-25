These Are the 10 Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffusers, According to Thousands of Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

There’s no doubt that essential oils have many uses in the home, whether you use them for aromatherapy, fragrance, skincare, or natural health remedies. But one of the best parts about always keeping essential oils stocked in your house is using them in an essential oil diffuser—there’s nothing better than the fresh scent of eucalyptus oil to refresh your home!

What are the benefits of an essential oil diffuser?

While you should always be cautious when diffusing oils, especially around pets and children, diffusing specific oils for different needs can really be beneficial. For example, try eucalyptus oil when you’re congested (it helps clear mucus from the respiratory passage) or lavender oil when you’re feeling stressed (it helps calm the nervous system). Since inhaling essential oils is one of the fastest ways to experience its therapeutic benefits and instantly feel calmer, diffusers are basically a two-in-one device for both your health and your home. Most diffusers also act as lamps (with multiple color options) that provide a relaxing atmosphere for better sleep or everyday relaxation—talk about the perfect environment for a day of #selfcare. Even when you’re on-the-go traveling in your car, you can diffuse your favorite essential oils thanks to this adorable miniature essential oil car diffuser ($19; amazon.com) we found on Amazon.

How do you clean essential oil diffusers?

And to be sure you keep your essential oil diffuser in tip-top shape after every use, there are a few simple steps you can take to clean it about once a month. To start cleaning an essential oil diffuser, be sure it is unplugged, and fill it halfway to the water mark with a mix of water and 10 drops of pure white vinegar. Then run the diffuser for about five minutes for the liquid mixture to clean within the diffuser. When it’s finished, drain it completely, and touch up any corners or hard-to-reach spots with a cotton swab dipped in white vinegar.

Instead of going from store to store to search for the best essential oil diffusers, we’ve curated the top-rated options on Amazon for you based on customer reviews.