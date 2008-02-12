7 Hard-Working Doormats
Hello/Goodbye Doormat
Let your doormat do the talking. Whether you’re coming or going, there’s a cute, handwritten greeting at your toes.
To buy: From $29, potterybarn.com.
Geo Crafts Imperial Scroll Border Mat
G (or whatever your initial might be) marks the spot on this natural coir rug. The monogram brings just enough personalization to assure your visitors that they’re at the right place.
To buy: $32, wayfair.com.
Boot Scraper Doormat
Any debris clinging to your shoes will be no match against this sturdy coir-bristled mat. Use the stiff edges to brush off especially stubborn mud from your boots.
To buy: $30, crateandbarrel.com.
Anchor Floor Mat
Say “Ahoy!” to passersby with this nautical, textured rug. It will best complement weathered wood porch furniture or other bright, preppy outdoor dÃ©cor.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.
Flower Doormat
April showers bring May flowers to your garden… and your porch. Not only does this half-moon style offer a unique design, it’s also made of repurposed molded rubber, which prevents slippage as well as waste piling up in a landfill.
To buy: $50, pier1.com.
New Lobster Rope Doormat
With something this bright and cheery adorning your porch, you’ll undoubtedly get some pep in your step while walking in or out the door. Hand-woven yet durable, this functional mat is an ideal transition piece from spring into summer.
To buy: $50, thenewenglandtradingcompany.com.
Blue Pineapple Doormat
The pineapple, a symbol of hospitality, will make guests feel immediately welcome on your doorstep. Made of coconut husk fibers, this durable mat can be shaken or swept clean to keep the fruit looking fresh.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
