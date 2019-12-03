19 Amazon Deals That Are Still Going Strong After Cyber Monday

Image zoom amazon.com

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but retailers like Amazon are continuing the savings with Cyber Week deals—and we’re totally here for it. If you thought you were done shopping for holiday gifts and treats for yourself, think again.

Tons of discounted products are still available all week long, and along with Amazon’s already incredible sales, it’s running the annual 12 Days of Deals event. From December 3 to December 14, you can take advantage of even more daily deals across many categories on the site ahead of the holidays.

RELATED: The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for 2019

Big-ticket items like televisions, mattresses, and kitchen appliances are marked down well below their usual prices, including this Samsung Smart TV that’s $300 off, a Casper mattress for 10 percent off, and the Instant Pot Duo that you can snap up for just $49.

You’ll also find apparel and beauty products at steep discounts throughout the week. Pieces from popular Amazon fashion brands like Ella Moon are over 80 percent off (yes, really!) and drugstore beauty staples will be even more affordable than usual. For instance, this gel eye liner from Maybelline is only $5 right now.

While there are plenty of savings to go around, there’s no telling how long they’ll last—or how long best-selling items will stay in stock. Ahead, shop 19 Amazon Cyber Week deals before they’re all gone.

Best Electronics Deals:

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, $22 (was $50); amazon.com.

Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, $598 (was $900); amazon.com.

Sony a5100 15-50mm Interchangeable Lens Camera with 3-Inch Flip Up LCD, $398 (was $598); amazon.com.

Amazon Echo Show 5, $50 (was $90); amazon.com.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, $279 (was $349); amazon.com.

Best Home Deals:

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $200 (was $300); amazon.com.

Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $65 (was $80); amazon.com.

Casper Sleep Essential Mattress, Queen, $536 (was $595); amazon.com.

Beautural 1800-Watt Steam Iron, $40 ($60); amazon.com.

Best Kitchen Deals:

Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49 (was $100); amazon.com.

Zwilling J.A. Henckles 20-pc Self-Sharpening Block Set, $250 (was $877); amazon.com.

Staub Cast Iron Roasting Pan, $250 (was $357); amazon.com.

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker, $20 (was $100); amazon.com.

Best Fashion and Beauty Deals: