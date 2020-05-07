7 Cooling Pillows to Try This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night covered in a slick layer of sweat. We’ve all been there, but this uncomfortable predicament is totally preventable—even during the hot months of summer. If you’ve already ordered a pair of breathable pajamas, invested in refreshing sheets, and added a lightweight comforter to your bed, it might be time to buy a set of cooling pillows, too.

Many bedding brands offer breathable pillows specifically designed to keep you cool during the night. Whether you sleep on your side or tend to toss and turn throughout the night, there’s one that’s right for you. Not only are many of the best cooling pillows designed for a refreshing night’s sleep, but they’re also seriously supportive, taking your head, neck, and shoulder alignment into account.

So if you’re tired of overheating in your sleep and searching for a non-existent cold side of the pillow, check out our list of seven best cooling pillows available to buy online now. They’re supportive, comfortable, and temperature-regulating.