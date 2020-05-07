7 Cooling Pillows to Try This Summer
Say "goodbye" to night sweats.
There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night covered in a slick layer of sweat. We’ve all been there, but this uncomfortable predicament is totally preventable—even during the hot months of summer. If you’ve already ordered a pair of breathable pajamas, invested in refreshing sheets, and added a lightweight comforter to your bed, it might be time to buy a set of cooling pillows, too.
Many bedding brands offer breathable pillows specifically designed to keep you cool during the night. Whether you sleep on your side or tend to toss and turn throughout the night, there’s one that’s right for you. Not only are many of the best cooling pillows designed for a refreshing night’s sleep, but they’re also seriously supportive, taking your head, neck, and shoulder alignment into account.
So if you’re tired of overheating in your sleep and searching for a non-existent cold side of the pillow, check out our list of seven best cooling pillows available to buy online now. They’re supportive, comfortable, and temperature-regulating.
- Best Overall: Slumber Cloud Cirrus Pillow
- Best for Neck Support: Purple The Purple Pillow
- Best for All Sleep Positions: Casper Foam Pillow
- Best Memory Foam: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Cool Standard Pillow
- Most Customizable: Layla Kapok Pillow
- Best for Neck and Shoulder Pain: Amerisleep Comfort Classic Pillow
- Best for Side Sleepers: Therapedic TruCool Memory Foam Standard Side Sleeper Pillow
Best Overall: Slumber Cloud Cirrus Pillow
A pillow that uses the same temperature-regulating technology as NASA? Sign us up. The Cirrus Pillow from Slumber Cloud features thousands of microbeads that balance temperature fluctuations during sleep. For instance, if you warm up, the beads absorb and store that excess heat to keep you cool, and if you get too cold, the beads release stored heat to keep your body at an ideal temperature. You can also select your choice of fill and firmness to create a pillow that’s truly perfect for you.
To buy: $59; slumbercloud.com.
Best for Neck Support: Purple The Purple Pillow
This pillow features Purple’s signature grid interior to support the neck while temperature-neutral material allows for comfortable airflow. It comes with a 100-day return policy, so you have ample time to properly test out the pillow and make sure it’s the right fit for you. The popular pillow has garnered nearly 7,000 five-star customer reviews, so you know it has to be pretty good. “I used to wake up a lot of times during the night and to flip the pillow to look for the cooler side. Now it’s all over I’m having the best sleep in years,” one reviewer wrote.
To buy: $89 (was $99); purple.com.
Best for All Sleep Positions: Casper Foam Pillow
Casper’s Foam Pillow is ergonomically designed to align your head and neck as you sleep, no matter which position you happen to fall into. But proper support isn’t the only benefit of this comfortable pillow: It also has a breathable knit cover and a foam interior with tiny channels to circulate air, which helps prevent overheating.
To buy: from $89; casper.com.
Best Memory Foam: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Cool Standard Pillow
Made of 100 percent memory foam fill, this supportive pillow adapts to your unique shape for serious comfort and head, neck, and shoulder alignment. It’s machine-washable and specially designed for those who run hot at night. “This is the most comfortable and coolest pillow I’ve ever slept on,” one Bed Bath & Beyond shopper said.
To buy: $100; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Most Customizable: Layla Kapok Pillow
The Kapok Pillow from bedding brand Layla manages to be soft and supportive without heating up. That’s because it’s made with a mix of silky fibers sourced from Kapok trees and reactive memory foam. It has a soft cover made of a breathable polyester and viscose blend that’s woven with copper-infused yarn to keep it cool and clean. Plus, it conforms to your shape as you sleep, and you can even customize the height of the pillow by unzipping the cover and removing the fill as needed.
To buy: from $99; laylasleep.com.
Best for Neck and Shoulder Pain: Amerisleep Comfort Classic Pillow
This pillow uses a special eco-friendly material with an open-cell structure to prevent heat from getting trapped inside. It also has cooling channels and a breathable cover to keep warm air at bay and provide a refreshing place for you to rest your head. You can test it out for yourself with a 100-night trial and free return shipping. Multiple reviewers say it’s the best pillow they’ve ever tried and note that it significantly reduces neck and shoulder pain.
To buy: from $90; amerisleep.com.
Best for Side Sleepers: Therapedic TruCool Memory Foam Standard Side Sleeper Pillow
Ideal for side sleepers, this memory foam pillow helps support the spine and uses Therapedic’s special cooling technology to increase airflow and prevent overheating in the middle of the night. Its top layer is made with a knit performance fabric for even more comfort. As one Bed Bath & Beyond shopper simply puts it: “[It’s] cool to sleep on and perfect for side sleepers.”
To buy: $59 (was $70); bedbathandbeyond.com.