The 6 Best Box Fans Money Can Buy, According to Reviewers

There’s a reason Lasko box fans are some of the best-known options on the market. This classic model is also one of the most budget-friendly, and it has all the features you’d expect from the brand’s high-quality products, like three speed settings, a built-in handle, and a sturdy steel frame. The fan’s weather-resistant motor makes it safe to place in a window, and it requires no tools for assembly. As one satisfied shopper put it, “I knew I couldn't go wrong with Lasko.”

Dimensions: 22.56-inch height, 21.5-inch width, 4.44-inch depth

Weight: 7.5 pounds

Noise Level: Medium to high. “It’s loud, but for a cheap fan, it is powerful,” one reviewer wrote.