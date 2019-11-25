All the Best Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want to Miss This Week

When it comes to getting the best online shopping discounts during Black Friday, efficiency is everything—especially since Black Friday is now closer to a full week of markdown madness instead of a single day of sales. Black Friday deals start earlier every year, but shoppers don’t seem to mind: Last year, retailers earned a combined $6.2 billion from Black Friday sales, with a total of 174 million people shopping in stores and online. That alone should tell you that if you hadn’t planned on taking advantage of these sales, you should start strategizing now.

Shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday notoriously offer deep discounts on big-ticket items for your home—we’re talking major savings on Amazon’s best smart home devices and hundreds of dollars off high-tech TVs—but tech’s just one of many categories you can save on. To help you navigate the craziness of both pre- and post-Thanksgiving shopping this year, we've created the ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals of 2019.

Use it as your sales encyclopedia to see amazing deals from our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Nordstrom, and World Market, in one handy place. To start you off, we’ve included the best early Black Friday sales that you can shop right now—no need to wait until you’re in a post-turkey haze on actual Black Friday, which falls on November 29 this year—but note that the best-of-the-best deals typically fall on and between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Retailers like to call that period “the turkey five” (and now we do too).

Instead of rushing out to beat the crowds before the top products sell out, you can use this sale guide to determine which deals are actually worth it and shop them from the comfort of your own home. Bookmark this page to keep up with the best sales happening before Black Friday and throughout “the turkey five,” as we’ll keep updating our guide with the best deals as they’re released.

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Allswell: During the pre-Black Friday sale, running until November 25, take 20 percent off mattresses with code GIVETHANKS. From November 26 until December 2, receive 20 percent off sitewide with code THANKS20.

Bed Bath, and Beyond: Receive 20 percent off sitewide from November 27 through November 29.

Brooklinen: From now until December 3, save 20 percent sitewide, including Brooklinen’s best-selling sheets.

Brooklyn Bedding: Until December 1, take 25 percent off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Etsy: From November 27 until December 2, get up to 60 percent off.

Gravity Blankets: Take 25 percent off sitewide with code HOLIDAY2019 until December 2.

Hayneedle: Receive up to 60 percent off furniture and decor with free shipping on orders totaling more than $49 until December 1.

Mellanni Fine Linens: On November 25, save up to 33 percent on the 1800 Collection Sheet; on November 28, save up to 33 percent on the Bedspread Coverlet Set; and on November 30, save up to 33 percent on the Duvet Cover Set.

Parachute: Receive 20 percent off everything from November 29 through December 2.

Rifle Paper Co.: Save 30 percent on every purchase from November 28 through December 3.

Riley Home: Enjoy 20 percent off all orders of $250 or more with code HOLIDAY20 from November 28 through December 2.

Tuft & Needle: From November 29 through December 2, receive 20 percent off Tuft & Needle’s original mattress and the Nod hybrid mattress.

Üllo: From November 29 until December 3, get $30 off the Üllo Wine Purifier, the Üllo + Decanter, the Üllo + Carafe, and the Üllo + 2 Angstrom wine Glasses.

Wayfair: Get up to 80 percent off furniture, area rugs, lighting, outdoor furniture, and more until December 6.

Walmart: Shop Walmart’s best deals of the year with sitewide discounts on home appliances and decor, electronics, toys, and more beginning on November 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Williams Sonoma: Get up to 75 percent off select cutlery, 65 percent off select cookware, 55 percent off kitchen appliances, and more.

World Market: Receive 40 percent off furniture, plus free shipping on all orders $75+, through December 1.

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Baublebar: Get 35 percent off sitewide from November 28 to December 3.

Bloomingdale’s: From November 28 through November 30, receive 15 percent off $100+ orders, 20 percent off $250+, or 25 percent off $400+.

Coach: Receive 50 percent off on best-selling bags, including the Dreamer, the Market Tote, the Bryant Carryall, and more.

Dagne Dover: Receive 20 percent off sitewide from November 26 through December 4.

Good American: Get 25 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more, from November 28 until December 5.

Hush Puppies: Receive 40 percent off select styles, plus 20 percent off sale items, with code BLACKFRIDAY until December 1.

Kate Spade: Shop the Friendsgiving Sale now until December 10 for 50 percent off with code GOBBLE50.

Kendra Scott: Get 25 percent off sitewide or 30 percent off when you spend $300 or more from November 27 until December 1.

Leatherology: From November 29 until December 2, get 20 percent off sitewide.

Macy’s: From November 27 through November 30, shop hundreds of Black Friday specials. Get 20 percent off with code BLKFRI, plus free shipping on all orders of $25 or more.

Nordstrom: Discounts of up to 50 percent off select items will begin November 27 and go through December 2, with special Black Friday product drops available on November 28.

Nordstrom Rack: From November 27 through November 29, receive 50 percent off all clearance items.

Old Navy: Get 50 percent off everything from November 27 through November 29.

Reformation: Receive 30 percent off sitewide from November 28 until December 2.

Spanx: From November 27 until December 3, get 20 percent off sitewide.

TOMS: Get 30 percent off from November 24 through December 2 with code THANKFUL.

Vionic: Receive up to 30 percent off select styles from November 29 through December 2.

Best Black Friday Tech Deals

Amazon Devices: Receive up to 50 percent off some of Amazon’s best-selling tech gadgets, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Kindle Paperwhite, and more.

Ring: On November 29, take up to 30 percent off several Ring products, including the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit, Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Floodlight Camera, and more.

Walmart: Save hundreds of dollars on dozens of best-selling tech gadgets beginning on November 27 at 10 p.m. ET, including Apple AirPods, Roku’s 40” Class 1080p Smart TV, Samsung’s 16GB storage Chromebook 3, Philips’s 65” Class 4K Android Smart TV, Apple Watches, Fitbit products, and more.