 The Best Bedding Deals to Shop on Black Friday—Up to 80% Off

If bedding is at the top of your Black Friday 2020 shopping list, now is the time to take advantage of massive markdowns on popular items like a weighted blanket, duvet cover set, sheet sets, and much more. We’ve already curated a list of the best bedding deals to shop right now so you don’t have to work too hard in the post-Turkey Day haze. Add them to your cart for as little as $20, but don’t wait—these deals won’t last long.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, these incredible deals are too good to pass up, especially since they’re only available for a limited time. From now until Monday, November 30, you can save 20 percent on the Parachute Home linen starter bedroom bundle, which is ideal for new homeowners and anyone who needs a bedding upgrade. When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with giving someone a weighted blanket to keep them extra snug during the holiday season. Scroll down to see our full list of amazing deals.
The linen starter bundle includes everything you need to transform your bedroom into a cozy haven. The set is available in nine pretty colors and it comes with a fitted sheet, pillowcase set, duvet cover, duvet insert, and two pillows. You also have the option to customize your order by selecting the down type, duvet and pillow density, and whether you’d like a top sheet or not.
This luxurious queen-size sheet set has more than 73,000 five-star reviews, and some customers claim it’s “the softest sheet set” they’ve ever owned. The best part? It’s on major sale right now for just $25 during Wayfair’s Black Friday sale. Make it a complete gift set by adding the Winslow weighted blanket to your cart, too.
Thanks to this alternative down comforter, you can enjoy all the warmth in a more eco-friendly way—and without being poked by feathers. It also features a quilted diamond pattern to ensure the filling stays in place and doesn’t bunch up to one side.
Treat your loved ones to a gel-infused memory foam pillow while it’s on sale for a whopping 70 percent off. The oversized pillow’s cooling fabric is ideal for hot sleepers and anyone who loves the cold side of a pillow. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and has a removable cover that's machine washable.
Affordable duvet cover sets can be hard to come by, but luckily Amazon has you covered with this three-piece set that’s on sale for less than $50. The set includes an ultra-soft duvet cover and two matching pillow shams in the color of your choice.
If you’re shopping for someone who prefers a plush surface to sleep on, this queen-size mattress pad is a great alternative to a pillow top mattress. It will give them the same comfortable feel for way less (just $20 to be exact), and it can be used again and again, even if they get a new bed in the future.
There’s no better way to gear up for a cozy winter than to have a weighted blanket on hand, which is why it makes a great gift for practically anyone. When choosing a size, keep in mind that the blanket should be roughly 10 percent of the person’s body weight to ensure it provides the right amount of pressure.
If you’re running out of gift ideas, we suggest this hypoallergenic flannel sheet set. It includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and it’s already pre-washed and brushed for extra softness. This is something the recipient can look forward to using year after year to stay warm during cold winter nights.
Speaking of keeping warm, our Black Friday shopping list wouldn’t be complete without a heated throw blanket. The portable blanket will be a happy surprise for the person in your life who’s always cold. They can use it at home and in the office.