I Shop Amazon for a Living and These Are the Best Things I’ve Ever Bought
From must-haves like bras and snacks to little luxuries and beauty products, these products are worth the money.
About a year ago, I landed my dream job as an ecommerce reporter, which means I spend my days researching products across retailers like Amazon, finding sales to cover, and writing about my online shopping habits. (Like I said, it’s the dream job!)
Thanks to my nine to five, plus several years of covering lifestyle, and a personal passion for scoring a great deal (and stocking my closet), I’ve picked up tons product insights and tips, turning me into a bit of shopping expert—especially when it comes to Amazon.
Lucky for me (and my boss), I was already an Amazon shopper and three-year Prime member before I got the gig. And while I know the annual $119 Prime membership isn’t cheap, I’ve learned how to make my subscription pay for itself by taking advantage of every Prime perk and by getting almost everything from the retailer. (Side note: If you’re not ready to commit, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial.)
Household items, groceries, clothes, beauty products, Christmas gifts—even my seasonal allergy medicine—I get it all from the retailer. You simply can’t beat the free, two-day shipping, which saves me time and trips to several stores. Plus, Amazon usually has the best prices on nearly everything with tons of coupons and daily deals, saving me even more.
While making the most of my subscription and doing my due diligence at work, I’ve discovered dozens of items I feel pretty passionate about. When it comes to beauty, home, clothing, and groceries, these are the pieces I’ve worn to death or used until they’re gone—and then bought again! In other words, they’re tried-and-true, and come with this Amazon fan’s stamp of approval. Ready to see what made the list? Read on.
1
Biore Blackhead Removing Pore Strips
In between visits to my aesthetician, I use these charcoal strips to get out all the extra gunk hiding in my pores. While I could get them from my local drugstore, Amazon has the lowest price I’ve seen on the pore strips, which get rid of my stubborn blackheads and, yes, are super satisfying to rip off. Most retailers will charge you close to $1 per strip, whereas this value pack breaks down to around $.77 a piece.
To buy: $14 (was $15); amazon.com.
2
Keasy Fitbit Alta Replacement Band
While I love my Fitbit Alta, I did not love the basic black band that came with it. I simply swapped it out for this pretty alternative. and now it looks like a real piece of arm candy that pairs nicely with the rest of my gold jewelry. I wear it daily and more than anything I’ve ever purchased on Amazon, this $15 gold band has earned the most compliments from friends, family, and even strangers who comment on its high-end look.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
3
AmazonBasics Velvet Clothes Hanger
Nothing makes me happier than a uniform and organized space, so when I swapped out my mismatched hangers for a pack of these elegant beige beauties, my face resembled a real life heart-eye emoji. These durable velvet hangers hold up everything from heavy winter coats to slippery satin tank tops, keeping my closet tidy and my favorite pieces in great shape. And for just $25, this 50-pack is a great value and goes for much less than similar sets from other retailers.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
4
Levi’s Womens 311 Shaping Skinny Jean
On the hunt for new jeans, I purchased these Levi’s and was delighted by the amount of stretch they provide. They’re so comfy, I’ve worn them on multiple cross-country flights and even on a trek to the Grand Canyon. Plus, they gently shape, giving my butt a little lift and flattering my figure without digging in or leaving marks. I love them so much, I bought a second pair in a darker wash.
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
5
Barney Butter Almond Butter Snack Pack
Many single-serve nut butters packets tend to be on the larger side, which for me, is usually too big for a snack. These easy-to-carry packs from Barney Butter, which break down to around $.83 a pack and takes up no room in my purse, are perfectly portioned at just 100 calories. Pair one with a piece of fruit like an apple or banana, and you’ve got a filling and healthy snack whenever you need it.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
6
Le Specs Women’s Air Heart Sunglasses
While most high-end sunglasses retail for hundreds of dollars, these shades don’t skimp on style, quality, or protection—and cost just $69. They have the look and weight of designer shades, but for a fraction of the price. I wear mine daily to the office and gym and everything in between.
To buy: $69; amazon.com.
7
Hilor Women’s Ruffle One Shoulder One Piece Bathing Suit
Even the pickiest swimsuit shoppers (that’s me!) love this one-piece, which comes in 21 gorgeous shades. With figure-flattering ruching, an affordable price point, and a chic but functional one-shoulder strap that keeps everything in place, it has everything you could one in a bathing suit.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
8
EcoTools Retractable Kabuki Travel Brush
After ruining one too many makeup brushes on trips, I went on the hunt for something more travel-friendly and found this sleek piece, which retracts into its case to protect its bristles. I’ve since traveled all over the country with it, and it’s still in perfect condition. Plus, I love that I can travel with just one brush since it works for applying powder foundation, blush, and bronzer.
To buy: $6 (was $8); amazon.com.
9
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion
After years of using the same department store moisturizer with less than impressive results, my dermatologist suggested that I try this much more affordable CeraVe cream. In just a couple of weeks, I saw a huge improvement in my acne and eczema. Now I use tons of CeraVe products daily with this being my go-to for my face and hands. And since the entire line is available on Amazon, it’s easy to reorder my favorites on my phone when I notice that I’m running low.
To buy: $11 (orig. $14); amazon.com.
10
Kenneth Cole New York Women’s Kam Fashion Sneaker
Polished enough for the office and comfy enough for long walks, I wear these white sneakers everywhere with everything from my favorite dresses to comfy leggings. In fact, I’ve worn them so much over the last year that I’m already due for another pair.
To buy: $74 (was $120); amazon.com.
11
Anrui Clear Toiletry Bag 3-Pack
These sturdy bags make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for with just a quick glance. In other words, no more endlessly digging around for a bobby pin or tube of chapstick. I keep one in my purse, one at the office, and one in my suitcase stocked with all my must-haves (makeup, hand sanitizer, a snack, etc.), so I’m always prepared.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
12
Cluse Watches for Women
If smartwatches aren’t your thing, this beauty is the way to go. You’ll love it’s large, easy-to-read face and minimalist design that goes with everything. Just be ready for an onslaught of compliments and questions about where it’s from. Trust me—they’re coming!
To buy: $80; amazon.com.
13
BUBM Desk Pad
If you spend hours at your office desk every day, little upgrades like this super soft desk pad can make all the difference. This pink piece instantly perked up my space and offered a much larger area for my computer mouse to roam, which you’ll love if you hate teeny-tiny mouse pads like me. Plus, it’s easy to wipe down and clean.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
14
Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Back Smoothing Bra
I had all but given up on finding a comfortable, decent-fitting bra when I stumbled upon this game-changer. With Smart Stretch Straps™ and a back made of hosiery, this bra smooths, supports, and stretches to fit you perfectly. Now my straps never fall down and I honestly forget that I’m even wearing a bra. Praise you, Sara Blakely!
To buy: From $38; amazon.com.