I Shop Amazon for a Living and These Are the Best Things I’ve Ever Bought

About a year ago, I landed my dream job as an ecommerce reporter, which means I spend my days researching products across retailers like Amazon, finding sales to cover, and writing about my online shopping habits. (Like I said, it’s the dream job!)

Thanks to my nine to five, plus several years of covering lifestyle, and a personal passion for scoring a great deal (and stocking my closet), I’ve picked up tons product insights and tips, turning me into a bit of shopping expert—especially when it comes to Amazon.

Lucky for me (and my boss), I was already an Amazon shopper and three-year Prime member before I got the gig. And while I know the annual $119 Prime membership isn’t cheap, I’ve learned how to make my subscription pay for itself by taking advantage of every Prime perk and by getting almost everything from the retailer. (Side note: If you’re not ready to commit, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial.)

Household items, groceries, clothes, beauty products, Christmas gifts—even my seasonal allergy medicine—I get it all from the retailer. You simply can’t beat the free, two-day shipping, which saves me time and trips to several stores. Plus, Amazon usually has the best prices on nearly everything with tons of coupons and daily deals, saving me even more.

While making the most of my subscription and doing my due diligence at work, I’ve discovered dozens of items I feel pretty passionate about. When it comes to beauty, home, clothing, and groceries, these are the pieces I’ve worn to death or used until they’re gone—and then bought again! In other words, they’re tried-and-true, and come with this Amazon fan’s stamp of approval. Ready to see what made the list? Read on.