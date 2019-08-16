The $13 Trick to Keeping Your Fitted Sheet From Popping Off Your Mattress

Image zoom amazon.com

Fitted sheets are an essential component of making a bed, but they’re also arguably one of the most annoying parts of it. We’ve all struggled to perfectly place a fitted sheet on our mattress before, only for it to pop off within minutes—or even seconds—afterwards. Even if it manages to stay put for a while, it inevitably slides off after a few nights. But fret not, the days of never-ending frustration over stubborn fitted sheets are over, according to the thousands of Amazon reviewers who rave about these sheet fasteners.

The Bed Band Sheet Holders do exactly what their name implies—they keep your sheet in place. Instructions are simple: After you put on your fitted sheet, attach the clamps to each corner and adjust how tight or loose you want the cord to be pulled. One pack comes with four bands (though you have the option of ordering multiple packs), and you can choose between their regular size, which stretches between 12 to 18 inches, or the XL size that stretches between 18 to 24 inches.

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

The Bed Bands have a whopping 5,200 five-star reviews from shoppers say they’re the best invention since “sliced bread,” and are relieved to not deal with a bunched up, loose fitted sheet every night.

“These things COMPLETELY solved our problem of the fitted sheet coming off. It was happening nightly as our mattress is thick and my 6'5" boyfriend is an avid toss 'n' turner. Since we got these, the sheet hasn't come off once (it's been about 4 months I think),” one shopper wrote. “One of the bands broke and I contacted the seller and they sent out a new one the next day (note: it took me over a week to contact the seller out of my own laziness and the sheet didn't even come off during that time, with three of the bands attached). I highly recommend this product. I haven't tried any others, so can't compare, but you won't need to if you buy this.”

Customers say the Bed Bands will keep your sheet tightly in place without damaging it or stretching out the elastic, and they’re super easy to use.

Another shopper wrote, “I should have found and bought this ages ago. It was an unwanted ritual of sorts. I'd go to bed, everything fine, knowing full well that some point soon, during the night my bed sheet would come off at the corners… every night. I'd wake up almost instantly. I've been dealing with this for years until I came across this product and decided to give it a try, being cynical and not expecting it to work at all, but it was worth a try. Happy to say I was wrong, it works 100% and is really easy to install, and since using these the sheet stays firmly in place. Haven't had them come off once since I started using these.”

If you are mentally and physically exhausted by that fitted sheet that just won’t stay put no matter what you try, Bed Band might just be the answer that you’ve been searching for all these years.