5 Things You Should Never Store in the Basement—Plus 5 You Can

One of the most exciting prospects of owning a house is all of the storage space that comes with it. Gone are the days of stuffing an extra closet full of items that you’re looking to keep but just don’t have space to put out in plain sight. Now you’ve got an attic and a basement, rejoice! But before you get ready to carry all of your storage items down there, hold up, because not everything you might want to store belongs in a damp basement. Here are five things you should never store in the basement, along with five things that will be just fine in this storage spot.