Perfectly Portable Bar Cart Options

By Monique Valeris
Updated August 29, 2014
homedecorators.com
Whether nestled in the corner or working the room during a party, these rolling minibars serve up all kinds of glam.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Fiesta Beverage Cart

homedecorators.com

In need of a cart that stands the test of time (and the test of the elements)? This cast aluminum trolley will hold up party after party. The gentle curves and ornate detail make it that much more desirable as an outdoor fixture.

To buy: $240, homedecorators.com.

Featured August 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Libations Bar Cart

crateandbarrel.com

Stunning in its simplicity, this clean lined cart takes cocktails mobile so the party can travel from room to room. Raised edges provide a barrier against unwanted accidental spills.

To buy: $599, crateandbarrel.com.

3 of 5

Worlds Away Hampton Orange Bar Cart

zincdoor.com

For a space decorated in a neutral palette, this stunner offers a vibrant pop of color. The fun, geometric pattern instantly transforms ordinary glass shelves into statement pieces.

To buy: $963, zincdoor.com.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Ernest White Bar Cart

cb2.com

A compact version ideal for small-space entertaining. The trendy white hi-gloss coating and handy, interchangeable shelves were made to endure any last-minute party-planning snafus.

To buy: $149, cb2.com for info.

5 of 5

New Spec Minibar 04 Minibar Cart

allmodern.com

Ample storage options—including three shelves and hooks to hang stemware—make for a cart that is beyond functional and still compact enough for a home that’s tight on space.

To buy: $238, allmodern.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Monique Valeris