Perfectly Portable Bar Cart Options
Fiesta Beverage Cart
In need of a cart that stands the test of time (and the test of the elements)? This cast aluminum trolley will hold up party after party. The gentle curves and ornate detail make it that much more desirable as an outdoor fixture.
To buy: $240, homedecorators.com.
Featured August 2012
Libations Bar Cart
Stunning in its simplicity, this clean lined cart takes cocktails mobile so the party can travel from room to room. Raised edges provide a barrier against unwanted accidental spills.
To buy: $599, crateandbarrel.com.
Worlds Away Hampton Orange Bar Cart
For a space decorated in a neutral palette, this stunner offers a vibrant pop of color. The fun, geometric pattern instantly transforms ordinary glass shelves into statement pieces.
To buy: $963, zincdoor.com.
Ernest White Bar Cart
A compact version ideal for small-space entertaining. The trendy white hi-gloss coating and handy, interchangeable shelves were made to endure any last-minute party-planning snafus.
To buy: $149, cb2.com for info.
New Spec Minibar 04 Minibar Cart
Ample storage options—including three shelves and hooks to hang stemware—make for a cart that is beyond functional and still compact enough for a home that’s tight on space.
To buy: $238, allmodern.com.