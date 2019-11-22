When you think of home improvements, you likely picture new paint colors, organizational upgrades, or fresh home decor. But there’s another part of your home you may be neglecting that can make a huge difference in how you feel in your space: Air quality.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the average American spends about 90 percent of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants can be higher than they are outdoors. And thanks to synthetic building materials, furniture, and household cleaners, indoor pollutants have only been increasing in recent decades.

Tracking and controlling indoor air quality can reduce your risk of a variety of health problems—including fatigue, eye, nose, and throat irritation, and asthma—all of which can be caused by high indoor temperatures, high humidity levels, and inadequate ventilation.

One simple way to manage the air quality in your space is to invest in a monitor, like Awair’s Glow C Smart Plug on Amazon. It tracks airborne toxins called volatile organic compounds (VOCs), humidity, and temperature, while also acting as a smart plug when devices are plugged into its outlet.

You can use the device by simply plugging it into an outlet and setting up the corresponding Awair App on your phone. A glowing light on the top of the plug signals whether the air quality in the room is good, fair, or poor based on the three main factors it monitors.

It can also automatically sync with other devices—like humidifiers and fans—when they’re plugged into its outlet. For instance, if a fan is plugged into the Glow C and the temperature in the room gets too high, the gadget will turn on the fan until the temperature returns to the right level (based on your customized settings).

Even if you don’t have another appliance plugged into the air quality monitor, the app determines what factors can be improved in your space and provides suggestions for how you can do so, whether it’s installing blinds to block out heat, investing in an air purifier to promote cleaner air, or choosing lightweight bedding to keep you cool at night. These can be found in the “Tips” section of the app, where you can also look at your “Daily Score” and trends over time, determined by how healthy your home’s air is over a set period of time.

Ready to take control of the air quality in your home? Head to Amazon to try out the air quality monitor and smart plug for yourself.

To buy: $89; amazon.com