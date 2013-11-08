8 Appetizer Serving Dishes

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
westelm.com
Serve tasty treats together with one of these multitasking serving pieces.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Universal Expert Sharing Dishes

westelm.com

A trio of white porcelain dishes nestled neatly within the indents on a beechwood base. Best for serving nuts, olives, and other small bites.

To buy: $30, westelm.com.

Featured November 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

4-Section Tasting Trays

worldmarket.com

Display a platter of yummy options, like four different hummus varieties, on this set of ultra-affordable quartered dishes.

To buy: $6 for two, worldmarket.com.

3 of 8

Core Bamboo 4-Part Round Entertainment Set

casa.com

Finger food gets a modern upgrade. Four ceramic circular bowls, each with their own wooden serving spoon, set on a 100 percent bamboo serving tray. Great for a sweet or savory toppings bar.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Whiteware & Acacia Wood Appetizer Set

macys.com

A set of three porcelain bowls that are accompanied by an Acacia wood slab, which has ample space for loading on baguette slices and assorted cheeses.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

5 of 8

Polar 2 Condiment Tray

fab.com

Simple and modern, this red powder coated metal tray is certainly eye-catching and will make your party apps seem even more enticing.

To buy: $11, fab.com.

6 of 8

Presidio 3-Section Condiment Serve Bowl With Handles

williams-sonoma.com

Easily transport appetizers or condiments from room to room with this silver-plated trio that is sure to make any spread (yes, that includes the onion dip) look elegant.

To buy: $80, williams-sonoma.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Ziggy Trio Tray

frenchbull.com

Amp up your everyday fare with this lively zigzag design, which drapes itself throughout the melamine tray’s dipped construction.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

8 of 8

Carmona NY Nobu Trio Tray With Ramekins

hsn.com

Traditional porcelain vessels get a facelift with uniquely shaped edges (both curved and sharp) that make this white tray-and-bowl set stand out on the buffet table.

To buy: $30, hsn.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christina Yeotsas