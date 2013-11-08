8 Appetizer Serving Dishes
A trio of white porcelain dishes nestled neatly within the indents on a beechwood base. Best for serving nuts, olives, and other small bites.
To buy: $30, westelm.com.
4-Section Tasting Trays
Display a platter of yummy options, like four different hummus varieties, on this set of ultra-affordable quartered dishes.
To buy: $6 for two, worldmarket.com.
Core Bamboo 4-Part Round Entertainment Set
Finger food gets a modern upgrade. Four ceramic circular bowls, each with their own wooden serving spoon, set on a 100 percent bamboo serving tray. Great for a sweet or savory toppings bar.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Whiteware & Acacia Wood Appetizer Set
A set of three porcelain bowls that are accompanied by an Acacia wood slab, which has ample space for loading on baguette slices and assorted cheeses.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Polar 2 Condiment Tray
Simple and modern, this red powder coated metal tray is certainly eye-catching and will make your party apps seem even more enticing.
To buy: $11, fab.com.
Presidio 3-Section Condiment Serve Bowl With Handles
Easily transport appetizers or condiments from room to room with this silver-plated trio that is sure to make any spread (yes, that includes the onion dip) look elegant.
To buy: $80, williams-sonoma.com.
Ziggy Trio Tray
Amp up your everyday fare with this lively zigzag design, which drapes itself throughout the melamine tray’s dipped construction.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Carmona NY Nobu Trio Tray With Ramekins
Traditional porcelain vessels get a facelift with uniquely shaped edges (both curved and sharp) that make this white tray-and-bowl set stand out on the buffet table.
To buy: $30, hsn.com.
