6 Anti-Aging Home Products That Take Skincare to a New Level
Aging gracefully is a thing—and there are ways to do it beyond making careful food decisions and buying the right anti-aging products.
Anti-aging products can be creams, sprays, serums, potions, and more—they moisturize, plump, and soothe skin, among other things, to help reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging.
But there are also anti-aging products you can buy to use away from the mirror that can help protect your skin and youthful looks (and help you age better as time inevitably rolls on). These finds can help improve your sleep, health, and complexion overall, helping you to age gracefully and comfortably while they reduce environmental factors that can contribute to accelerated skin aging.
1 For Better Beauty Sleep: Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase
The silk material of this glossy pillowcase reduces friction, cutting down on the stretching and tugging your delicate facial skin experiences each night. (You can also bid farewell to pillow creases.) Its decreased absorbency, in comparison to other pillowcase materials, can help keep your anti-aging treatments remain on your skin, not your pillowcase, and the smooth material also helps reduce bedhead.
2 For Powerful Skin Recovery: Trophy Skin RejuvaliteMD Anti-Aging Red LED Light Therapy
Red light therapy is clinically approved to reduce the appearance of full facial wrinkles, fine lines, and other skin concerns. This lamp, sized to perch on a bathroom counter, is FDA-cleared and helps reverse sun damage and repair wrinkles. Age spots, sun damage, and uneven skin tone can start to be noticeably reduced with just five minutes of use a day.
3 For Fighting Other Parts of Aging: Persimmon and White Tea Scented Candle
Apparently, that old-person smell is real: As you get older, the way your body smells changes, too, leading to a smell distinct to people in their later years. For women, it can start as early as 40, when signs of menopause may begin. Persimmon is a natural antiseptic and may be able to weaken the chemical that causes the smell—fill your home with the scent of this persimmon and white tea candle to prevent any whiff of the odor.
4 For Decreasing UV Exposure: Incandescent Light Bulbs
Some studies have found that compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs)–those eco-friendly light bulb options–can worsen skin conditions or even cause skin damage by emitting UV light (the same damaging radiation from the sun that causes sunburns and the like). CFLs have been praised for their energy-efficient abilities, but some incandescent or LED lights are catching up in terms of efficiency. You can reduce your UV exposure and protect your skin by switching out your fluorescent bulbs for incandescent ones.
5 For More (and Gentler) Shut-Eye: Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Sleep Mask
Good sleep is paramount to good skin, and this full-coverage, super-smooth sleep mask blocks out all light, so your sleep time can be deep and undisturbed. The mask’s high-grade silk also provides a low-friction surface for the delicate skin around your eyes, so you can sleep well without worrying about waking up with pillow or mask creases around your peepers.
6 For Moisturized Skin: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Dry winter air (or just a dry climate) can dry skin out, leading to dullness, flakiness, and accelerated aging, among other things. Add some moisture to the air in your home with a powerful humidifier; this one has an automatic shut-off and almost 6,000 5-star reviews.
