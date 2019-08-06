Amazon Shoppers Say These $14 Sheets Are Perfect for Dorm Beds

Image zoom amazon.com

Packing for college can get pretty expensive—between all the school supplies and dorm room essentials, you’re going to want to look for ways to save while still getting what you need. If you’ve been putting off the back-to-school shopping, one of the best places to find everything you’re looking for quickly and at an affordable price is Amazon.

The retail giant has put together an entire Off to College storefront filled with everything you might be looking for, from notebooks to under-the-bed storage. One of our favorite finds is this raved about microfiber sheet set from AmazonBasics that comes in twin XL sizes (a standard dorm room mattress size), over 30 colors, and is just $14.

The sheet set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. It has nearly 14,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who are impressed at the quality for the low price and say the sheets are soft, durable, easy to take care of, and don’t slide off or bunch up. Hundreds of customers love to purchase the bedding for kids beds and dorms but even end up purchasing a set for themselves afterwards.

To buy: $12–$14; amazon.com.

“These are the best sheets I've ever owned. Seriously, my husband is so sick of me talking about these sheets. First, they far exceed expensive $100 cotton and cotton blend sets we've owned, because they're just so stinkin' soft,” one shopper wrote. “Second, they are much better than other discount microfiber sheets I've bought at big box stores and at our local clearance outlet because they don't stretch out so much that you're sleeping on a bunch of wrinkles and folds. I have them in cream and white and it's like sleeping on a dream. Amazon should make them in more colors and designs!”

Customers say the AmazonBasics Microfiber sheets are so soft, they actually feel silky. Another reviewer wrote, “I absolutely LOVE these sheets. Seriously. I have such a hard time finding sheets, even at the twin XL length, that don't tend to pull off of our Sleep Number raised head mattress. They are very soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet. I will be purchasing many more sets of these, especially because I have some kids with sensory issues and they will really be happy with the smooth, soft feel of the sheets. The best thing about these sheets, though? THE PRICE. Even with coupons, rebate codes, whatever—I have not found any other store (Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, etc...) that offers a twin XL sheet at a price that is anywhere close to this one.”

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your college-bound family member, or for the sake of finding a reliable pair of backup sheets, you can feel good about adding these to your cart without breaking the bank.