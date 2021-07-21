This $17 Set of Drawer Organizers Helps Me Make the Most of My Small Space
Home organization can be tough, especially when you're in a small space. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, my goal has always been to make the most of the space I have in order to keep myself as organized as possible. And one of my best finds is a 13-piece set of drawer organizers from Amazon that comes with everything you need to make the most of small storage spaces, all for just $17.
The Smartake Drawer Organizer set comes with 13 plastic trays in five different sizes. Each tray has anti-slip silicone pads to help it stay in place, so you don't have to worry about items sliding around when opening and closing drawers. The brand emphasizes how versatile these organizers are, recommending that customers use them for everything from desk accessories and cosmetics to silverware and even food products in the refrigerator. Since they're made from plastic, they're easy to clean if you run into any spills.
To buy: $17 (was $22); amazon.com.
When I moved into my studio apartment, deciding where to store my beauty products brought up quite the dilemma, since I knew I wanted to avoid storing my makeup in my bathroom. My dresser has a shallow top drawer that ended up being the perfect place to store cosmetics and skincare products, especially since I started using these plastic drawer organizers.
I use the longer and thinner trays for eyeliners, mascaras, and anything in stick form, while I opt for the smaller square ones for lipsticks and nail polishes. Since the organizers are clear, it's easy to see my items, so I'm able to take stock of what products I currently have (and what I need to refill). Without them, I wouldn't be able to keep my belongings in check in my awkwardly shallow drawer.
Amazon shoppers agree; these trays are organizational game changers. "These are great little organizers! The feet are such a nice addition, as my old organizers would constantly slide around whenever I opened drawers," one reviewer wrote. "They're great for office knickknacks [and] perfect [for] rubber bands, paperclips, business card holders, etc."
Another reviewer liked this $17 set so much, they bought a second one. "It comes with plenty of size options so that you can really configure your drawers however you'd like." Before you embark on your next home improvement project, especially if you're looking to maximize storage space, give these drawer organizers a try—they won't let you down. In fact, you might be surprised with just how organized you'll feel once you start using them.