This $10 Amazon Smart Plug Deal Is the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen

If there’s one Amazon deal to shop this month, it’s this smart home steal.

Amazon just slashed the price of its popular Alexa-compatible smart plug, bringing the price down from $25 to just $10 for a limited time. Anyone can take advantage of this impressive 60 percent off deal by using the code SMART10 at checkout, though free, two-day shipping is exclusive for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial).

Adding one of the top-rated plugs to your outlet is the easiest (and most affordable way) to make your appliances, lights, gadgets, and more “smart.” Simply plug it in and from there, you can voice control your electronics and home items in addition to powering them remotely and setting up schedules for them.

To buy: $10 (was $25); amazon.com.

Since these sleek plugs work with the Alexa app on your phone, you don’t have to own a smart home hub, like an Echo Dot or Echo Show, to use them. Using them together though, will further simplify your life and daily routine.

The marked down outlet is the retailer’s second most reviewed smart plug, coming just after the $17 Kasa Smart Plug from TP-Link, which is also on sale right now. With a 4.5-star rating and over 10,000 five-star reviews, it’s a winner among shoppers who love its simple setup, reliability, and versatility.

Put the plugs to use by setting up a timer for your coffee maker, so you can wake up to the smell of your favorite brew every morning. Schedule your lights to go on every evening, ensuring you never have to come home to a dark house. Or another bright idea—reduce your standby usage and overall energy use (and electrical bill) by turning off outlets connected to items like computers, air conditioning units, printers, etc.

And the best part—getting started requires almost no work on your end. “I have owned several different brands of smart plugs, and this one was by far the easiest to set up,” one reviewer wrote. “I plugged it into an outlet and within a few seconds the Alexa app on my phone recognized it as a new device, prompted me to give it a name, and I was all set!”

Reviewers also claim they’re helpful for caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients and seniors. “Got this smart plug so I can remotely turn appliances [and] lights on and off in an Alzheimer's patient's home,” one reviewer wrote. “I can remotely make sure things are off by simply turning them on/off in the Amazon Alexa app—super simple to use and really helps me out. Now I don't have to drive over there to make sure the lights are off, or the AC or TV are off, etc. Thank you!”

Get a few for your home, or start your Christmas shopping early and get some to gift as stocking stuffers. Massive 60 percent off savings like this are rare, so you better stock up while you can!