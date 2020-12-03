9 Small Space Essentials You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $50

When you share a 750-square-foot apartment with a roommate, you learn a lot about how to make the most of what little space you have. What I’ve discovered from my own experience and from years of interviewing interior designers on the subject is that every item you bring into your home needs to have a purpose. Better yet, everything should serve multiple purposes. What good is a sofa if it can’t also turn into a spare bed? And why buy a coffee table that doesn’t double as a storage container?