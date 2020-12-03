9 Small Space Essentials You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $50
When you share a 750-square-foot apartment with a roommate, you learn a lot about how to make the most of what little space you have. What I’ve discovered from my own experience and from years of interviewing interior designers on the subject is that every item you bring into your home needs to have a purpose. Better yet, everything should serve multiple purposes. What good is a sofa if it can’t also turn into a spare bed? And why buy a coffee table that doesn’t double as a storage container?
If you’re on the hunt for affordable small space solutions, Amazon is a great place to look. It even has an entire section of pieces fit for cramped quarters. The recommended items are split up by room to help narrow your search so you can find exactly what you need. There are containers that easily slide underneath the bed, seagrass baskets to stylishly store spare items, floating shelves to display precious belongings without taking up floor space, and so much more.
Not only are the products serious multi-taskers, but they also come at reasonable prices. We found nine standout items from Amazon’s selection of small space essentials all under $50. Prices start at just $10, so there’s no excuse to not get organized.
Umbra Estique Entryway Organizer
Having a drop zone to leave jackets, keys, and mail is a must in cramped spaces. This modern wall hanging comes with coat hooks and a shelf to hold other items, and it’s just the thing for a small front entryway. Plus, because it mounts directly onto the wall, it takes up virtually no space at all.
AmazonBasics Fabric Under Bed Storage Bag
You can take advantage of hidden storage space with these zip-up containers designed to fit under the bed. They come with handles so you can easily pull them out and stow them away. Use them to store seasonal clothes, decorations, or other items you don’t use every day.
Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves
Floating shelves are a great way to add storage space and decor to a room without taking up precious floor space. Mount this set of three shelves to the wall to put books, knickknacks, and framed photos on display.
Gelive Kitchen Storage Organizer
Hold knives and cutting boards in this vertical organizer that’s only about six-by-five inches wide. You can also use it to organize sheet pans, dishes, or other slender kitchen items.
Ibuyke Wooden Garment Rack
If you’re lacking closet space, this wooden garment rack provides another place to hang clothes. It even has extra hooks for accessories on each side and a lower shelf that can hold shoes or storage bins.
mDesign Bedside Hanging Storage Organizer
When you don’t have room for a nightstand (or yours is already cluttered), this storage caddy comes in handy. It fastens onto a bed frame with velcro straps and has pockets for books, water bottles, pens, phones, and more.
Smart Design Cabinet Storage Shelf Rack
This storage rack instantly adds extra shelf space to your kitchen cabinets or countertops. Use it to stack canned food, spices, or storage containers to make the most of vertical space.
Sona Home Seagrass Basket with Handles
No matter how many organizers you buy, the real secret to making a small space feel bigger is keeping it clean and tidy. A seagrass basket like this one is a stylish way to store throw blankets, pillows, toys, and anything else that might otherwise end up on the floor.
Yamazaki home Shoe Rack
Put this minimalist shoe rack by the front door or inside your closet for an extra place to store your shoes. It comes with three shelves to hold about nine pairs of shoes.