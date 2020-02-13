The Best Amazon Home Deals Just in Time for Presidents Day
From up to 50 percent off KitchenAid essentials to amazing discounts on super cozy rugs, you won’t want to miss out on these sales.
Presidents Day is arguably one of the best times to go shopping. With so many retailers hopping on the bandwagon to have the best of the best sales, you can finally shop for the things you need without worrying about spending all your hard-earned cash.
It should be no surprise, but one of our favorite places to shop for all kinds of deals is Amazon. Not only does it have regular Deals of the Day, which change every 24 hours, but the discounts tend to get even better this time of year. While Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 18, you definitely don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of these sales. Now’s the time to buy the KitchenAid appliances you’ve always wanted, or get your Marie Kondo on and save on some great organization items.
Whatever you’ve been thinking about getting, whether it’s a cozy new rug or a lovely vintage-inspired sugar and creamer set, you’ll probably find it majorly discounted on Amazon. Below, we curated some of our favorite Presidents Day home deals.
1
nuLOOM Soft and Plush Diamond Trellis Shag Rug
This super soft and stylish rug is 60 percent off, and it will make a great addition to your living room, bedroom, or hallway. Made in Turkey, it comes in several different size and style options—and they’re all on sale.
To buy: $35 (was $89); amazon.com.
2
Cheese Board and Cutlery Set
We love this beautiful bamboo cheese and charcuterie board—it comes with a slide-out tray, complete with four stainless steel utensils as well as two small ceramic bowls. It’s perfect for hosting or picnics, and it doesn’t hurt that it has an overall five-star rating.
To buy: $34 (was $79); amazon.com.
3
LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter
This Queen comforter has it all: It’s incredibly cozy, reversible, and has a hypoallergenic microfiber fill. At $50 off, this bedding essential is a steal, and customers rave that it’s the perfect blend of lightweight-yet-super-fluffy.
To buy: $30 (was $80); amazon.com.
4
COSORI Electric Pressure Slow Cooker
A slow cooker is a must in any kitchen, and what better time to get one than on sale? The Cosori pressure cooker is smart programmed with 16 different settings, so you can make everything from stews to yogurt without worrying about setting up the correct temperature or cooking time.
To buy: $67 (was $80); amazon.com.
5
Yunmai Premium Smart Scale
This weight scale (that’s over $120 off!) isn’t your ordinary weight scale—within seconds of stepping on it, it can measure up to 10 essential health measurements that are instantly sent to your smartphone. It’s super easy to track weight loss and health progress, and the scale has a modern design that will look great anywhere in your home.
To buy: $72 (was $200); amazon.com.
6
KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender With Pitcher
It’s time to get rid of your old, noisy blender. This 25 percent off KitchenAid blender comes in a chic berry color, plus it has a shatter-, scratch-, and stain-resistant pitcher and a special blending system for exceptional results. Consider us sold.
To buy: $95 (was $127); amazon.com.
7
Honey-Can-Do 3-Drawer Plastic Storage Cart on Wheels
This storage cart is set in a steel chrome-plated design that includes a flat surface, making it perfect for storage on top of the cart or inside its drawers. The top plate can hold up to 11 pounds, and the cart itself is just the right size for rooms where space is an issue.
To buy: $30 (was $70); amazon.com
8
Cuisinart Trevoux Flatware Set (65-Piece)
When was the last time you replaced your flatware? If you can’t remember, it’s probably time, and this Cuisinart flatware set has everything you need at 50 percent off. Each piece is dishwasher safe and beautifully crafted.
To buy: $50 (was $100); amazon.com.