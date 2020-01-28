Amazon Has a Secret Storefront Filled With Exclusive Deals for Prime Members—Here’s How to Shop It

amazon.com

Amazon Prime members, listen up: If you love a good deal, you’re in for a treat. While it’s widely known that Amazon offers savings on items you can’t find elsewhere (like this Instant Pot air fryer lid, which is still on sale) nearly every day, you probably didn’t know that you can get special discounts only visible to you if you’re a Prime member.

Prime users can snag tons of popular items at an exclusive sale price thanks to a hidden Just For Members section. Currently, these extra discounts are available on home and kitchen products, kids toys and baby essentials, electronics, and accessories. But you need to have a Prime membership ($12.99 a month after a free 30-day trial) to shop these savings — otherwise, the products will appear at their normal retail prices.

Right now, some of the most sought-after Prime finds are included in the member-only sale, like like this highly-rated convertible shoulder bag for over 70 percent off (yes, seriously)—you can grab it in 18 beautiful colors for just $35. Shoppers are also adding this Yedi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, which is often compared to the Instant Pot, to their carts frequently. (Note that the deals change daily.)

To buy: $35 with Prime (was $120); amazon.com; $79 with Prime (was $100); amazon.com

While some items have minimal discounts (though it still never hurts to save a few bucks), you will find quite a few steep price cuts, like on this customer-loved robot vacuum cleaner from Coredy. With a Prime membership and a coupon at checkout, you’ll save a total of $37, dropping its price down to just $130. And this super cozy, down-alternative comforter (which customers say feels like “laying in clouds”) is only $47 right now, down 36 percent from its original price point.

To buy: $47 with Prime (was $71); amazon.com; $130 with Prime and coupon (was $166); amazon.com

Since some of these deals won’t last all day, we definitely recommend adding your favorite Just For Members products to your cart before their sale prices disappear. Below, shop a few more of our favorite Prime member steals.